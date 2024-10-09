Harris Hits $1 Billion Mark, Outpacing Trump In U.S. Campaign Funds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vice President Kamala Harris has achieved a remarkable milestone in her 2024 presidential campaign. Her team has raised over $1 billion in less than three months since becoming the nominee.



This feat has significantly altered the landscape of the upcoming election against former President Donald Trump. Harris's fundraising success comes from various sources, including her campaign committee and joint fundraising committees.



These groups also collect funds for the Democratic National Committee and state parties. The campaign has invested heavily in advertisements and established a strong presence in key battleground states.



In August alone, Harris raised $361 million, with over 3 million individual donors contributing. By early September, her cash reserves stood at $404 million.



This broad base of support indicates growing enthusiasm for Harris 's candidacy. Donald Trump has also demonstrated fundraising prowess, but his numbers fall short of Harris's recent achievements.







Trump's campaign and associated groups have reported raising approximately $853 million throughout 2024. In August, Trump raised $130 million, significantly less than Harris's $361 million for the same month.

Financial Landscape of the 2024 Presidential Race

Trump's campaign ended August with $295 million in cash reserves, lower than Harris's $404 million. Trump's team has emphasized their grassroots support, noting that 98% of donations in August were under $200, with an average donation of $56.



Both campaigns have benefited from substantial support from superPACs and billionaire donors. Trump's biggest donor, Timothy Mellon, has given $115 million to support the ex-president.



Other notable Trump supporters include Linda McMahon, Kelcy Warren, and Diane Hendricks. The 2024 election is on track to break previous spending records, despite a seemingly shrinking pool of persuadable voters.



As the race enters its final weeks, both campaigns are focusing their resources on key battleground states. Harris's team is using its financial advantage for voter outreach and advertising.



Meanwhile, Trump's campaign relies on support from Republican superPACs to help close the gap. The unprecedented fundraising totals underscore the high stakes and intense competition between Harris and Trump as they vie for the presidency in 2024.

