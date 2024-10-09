Backer Marathon Launches New Heater Resource Page For Oems In The Plastics Packaging Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Backer Marathon logo

L Bar Sealer - Backer Marathon Heater

Comprehensive heater information is tailored to the unique needs of the plastic packaging sector

DEL RIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Backer Marathon, a leading provider of innovative heating solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its dedicated resource page for OEMs in the plastics packaging industry.The new webpage, accessible at Heaters for OEMs in the Plastics Packaging , offers comprehensive information on heaters specifically designed for the unique needs of this sector.With decades of experience, Backer Marathon understands the challenges faced by OEMs in plastics packaging, including the need for precise temperature control, energy efficiency, and long-lasting performance. The new resource page serves as a one-stop hub for industry professionals, featuring detailed product information, application insights, technical data, and expert advice.Key Features of the Resource Page:.Application Insights: Explore heaters specifically designed for market applications in the plastics packaging industry, including heat sealers, tray sealers, L-bar sealers, continuous band sealers, thermal cutting, hot knife cutters, and thermal forming..Tailored Heating Solutions: Learn about the benefits of each heater-including cartridge, coil and nozzle heaters, and mineral insulated and general-purpose thermocouples-and how they can improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance product quality..Technical Expertise: Access valuable resources, including product specifications, technical guides, and insights into the latest industry trends..Custom Solutions: Discover how Backer Marathon's engineering team can collaborate with OEMs to create customized heating solutions that meet specific application requirements.“We are committed to supporting OEMs in the plastics packaging industry by providing customer exactly what they need-whether it is one piece or one thousand-along with exceptional technical expertise and customer service,” said Matt Brownson, Sales Manager at Backer Marathon.“Our new resource page is designed to be a go-to guide for engineers and decision-makers seeking reliable, efficient heating solutions tailored to their needs."To explore the new resource page, visit Heaters for OEMs in the Plastics Packaging Industry.About Backer MarathonFounded in 1996, Backer Marathon, Inc. is the premier manufacturer of electric heating elements and sensors in the U.S-the industry leader in production speed and reliable, quality heaters for plastics and packaging. Backer Marathon specializes in manufacturing custom heating elements for OEM as well as direct-fit replacements for popular brands. Backer Marathon is a member of the Backer North America group of companies. With over 100 years of experience in heating component technologies, the Backer Group strives to form a partnership with customers to resolve all heating challenges and new product development needs through engineer design, testing, and value-added capabilities.

