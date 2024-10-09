Introducing Durable And Customizable Wooden Lecterns And Waymarkers From DAB Graphics Ltd

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grimsby, UK - DAB Graphics Ltd, based in Grimsby, is proud to introduce a range of durable, aesthetically pleasing Wooden Lecterns and waymarkers . These handcrafted products are designed to enhance various outdoor environments, including parks, nature trails, and wildlife reserves. Built to order from high-quality, sustainably sourced materials, DAB Graphics Ltd's solutions combine functionality with natural beauty, offering customized features for different settings.



Responsibly Sourced Oak: A Natural Choice for Outdoor Signage



All wooden lecterns and waymarkers from DAB Graphics Ltd are crafted from responsibly sourced, air-dried oak. As a native hardwood, oak provides a combination of durability and visual appeal that is ideal for outdoor installations. Its natural resistance to weathering makes it a perfect choice for various outdoor applications. Additionally, the company's commitment to using FSC-certified oak ensures that all timber is sourced from responsibly managed forests, aligning with the company's dedication to sustainability.



Features and Benefits of Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers



Designed with user convenience and safety in mind, the wooden lecterns are angled at 45 degrees for optimal readability. This thoughtful design accommodates children, wheelchair users, and people of all ages. The integration of marine-grade plywood for backboards and drainage slots prevents water accumulation, extending the lifespan of the display. Furthermore, chamfered or rounded edges and secure metal fixings reduce the risk of injury while adding a touch of craftsmanship. For enhanced protection, the oak can be treated with Osmo Oil, which highlights the wood grain and slows the aging process, or left untreated for a more rustic appearance.



Customization Options to Suit Any Outdoor Space



DAB Graphics Ltd offers a range of customization options for both wooden lecterns and waymarkers, ensuring each piece is uniquely suited to its environment. Customers can choose from a variety of finishes, such as natural, oiled, or bitumen-coated bases for added moisture protection. Custom engraving, routed text, or logos can be incorporated into the designs, allowing for creative expression. The waymarkers can also be made from recycled plastic, providing an eco-friendly alternative that supports green initiatives.



Interactive and Engaging Features for Public Spaces



Adding interactive elements to signage can enrich the outdoor experience for visitors. DAB Graphics Ltd provides various options, such as rubbing discs for nature trails, QR codes for digital information access, and laser-etched plaques to commemorate important sites. These features can make the information displays more engaging, especially in educational or heritage settings, creating a memorable visitor experience.



Installation and Maintenance Made Easy



Proper installation is key to ensuring the longevity and stability of wooden lecterns and waymarkers. DAB Graphics Ltd utilizes methods such as ground anchoring with stainless steel pins and applying bitumen to the base for rot resistance. For ongoing maintenance, the company recommends routine cleaning and reapplication of wood treatments as needed. This not only preserves the aesthetic appeal but also ensures the structure's durability over the years.



Promoting Sustainability Through Innovative Design



DAB Graphics Ltd emphasizes eco-friendly practices by using materials that are either sustainably sourced or recycled. The use of FSC-certified oak and recycled plastic reduces the environmental impact and promotes sustainable development. Whether it's oak waymarkers that naturally blend with their surroundings or recycled materials that minimize landfill waste, these products contribute positively to the environment.



For more information on DAB Graphics Ltd's wooden lecterns and waymarkers, or to place an order, please contact the company at 07774 058792. DAB Graphics Ltd remains dedicated to enhancing outdoor spaces with quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

