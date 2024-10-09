UAE Shows Solidarity With Kuwait Over Fighter Jet Crash
10/9/2024 3:03:10 PM
ABU DHABI, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The UAE expressed on Wednesday its solidarity with, and heartfelt condolences to, Kuwait over the crash of the F-18 fighter jet of the Kuwait Air Force whose pilot fell martyr.
In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced sincere sympathy with Kuwait, its people and the relatives of the martyr.
Earlier, Kuwait's Defense Ministry announced crash of a fighter jet during a training mission in the North of Kuwait and the martyrdom of its pilot. (end)
