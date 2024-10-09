Prince Hassan Inaugurates 36Th Forum On Water Resources Development, Management

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Hassan, chairman of the Higher Council for Science and (HCST), on Tuesday inaugurated the 36th Forum of the Islamic for Water Resources Development and Management.

The event, titled "Balance for Humanity and Earth: Harmony with the Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem Nexus", focused on promoting sustainable development and regional cooperation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Prince Hassan stressed the critical role of water, energy, and food initiatives in driving sustainable progress across the region, emphasising the importance of leveraging modern technology to enhance water investment and calling for proactive, cooperative water policies among regional nations.

Prince Hassan highlighted the significance of regional cooperation in bridging Asia and Africa, suggesting that forward-looking water projects could serve as key connections between the two continents.

The prince also called for the establishment of a regional socio-economic council to better articulate the region's needs to the international community amidst development challenges.

He stressed the importance of creating a comprehensive information system for accurate water data in the Mashreq, supported by a network of research centres, calling for an integrated approach rooted in respect, solidarity, and recognition of diverse regional identities.

The prince also noted that cross-border challenges such as environmental degradation require coordinated efforts to restore ecosystems and ensure water security.

Prince Hassan also highlighted the principle of stewardship, urging for active citizenship, responsible engagement, and the empowerment of individuals to play meaningful roles in regional development.

Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam gave a presentation entitled "Using Non-Conventional Water Sources in Food Production with Renewable Energy".

The minister discussed the transition from planning to implementation of the water-energy-food ecosystem nexus, focusing on balancing limited water supplies with increasing demand due to population growth.

The opening ceremony of the three-day forum featured the attendance of Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud and 120 participants, including ambassadors, policymakers and water experts from Asia and Africa.