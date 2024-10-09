Christine Jewell Receives National Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 NYC Big Award Winner

Christine Jewell

Drop the Armor: Release the Past, Ignite Your Faith, and Unlock an Extraordinary Life

Jewell's faith and personal growth in "Drop the Armor" sends her book to number one, consecrating her spot as the winner in the Christian-Nonfiction category.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Drop the Armor: Release the Past, Ignite Your Faith, and Unlock an Extraordinary Life" by Christine Jewell in the category winner in Christian-Nonfiction.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Drop the Armor: Release the Past, Ignite Your Faith, and Unlock an Extraordinary Life"Written for the ultra-high achiever who has been longing to find a way to bridge the gap between earthly pursuits and the peace and fulfillment that only comes by living according to faith.It is the path to becoming a NEW kind of Warrior. One who LOVES, LEADS and FIGHT different.Arise, Warrior. You were created for more!A new era is upon us. We can no longer play the games of the past. Total transparency, honor, trust, and faith will be the norm for those who want to live and lead extraordinary lives. Deep conviction and devotion will be the fuel that drives us forward, rather than the superficial striving and competition we have come to know so well.This new world will require a new type of warrior: grounded, calm, fierce with purpose, and embodying the leadership that comes from being in service to the spirit of God.It's time to learn to fight differently-not as a warrior of the world, but as a warrior of the heart.In this book, Christine Jewell shares her proven blueprint for transforming your relationship to life, love, and faith. Leading from the heart, upgrading your weapons, and understanding the true nature of the battle at hand ... these are the keys to the Kingdom that was promised, and the secrets to unlock the fulfilling, passionate, purposeful life you have always known was possible.Let the journey begin!NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.About Christine JewellChristine Jewell is an author, keynote speaker, and faith based executive coach with over 25 years of experience in the fields of Health + Peak Performance, Entrepreneurship + Human Behaviour . She is also the host of the Breaking Chains Podcast.As the Founder of Warriors Of The Heart, she specializes in guiding highly successful CEO's and Impact driven leaders to break out of the superficial“life” they've built, redefine success and step into a whole new playing field grounded in eternal, life giving principles.Christine bridges the gap between the heart, fueled by faith & logic, fueled by practicality - to help people receive more than they could ever imagine and claim the rich life they were created for.As a mother of 6, ages 8-22, through a blended family, a wife, high level athlete, multiple business owner and entrepreneur since her 20's, she is intimately familiar with the overwhelm and burnout that can come when building a 'dream' life, as well as what's possible on the other side.Through years of trials, burning things down and rebuilding from the ashes of her past, she has ditched the rules of this world, following the calling on her heart to cultivate a life of total alignment - where there is more than enough time for her most meaningful work, extraordinary relationships, a legacy of impact - and plenty of rest!To learn more about Christine Jewell, please visit:Website:LinkedinEmail: ...Podcast:To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit:---The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit us atThe fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.YouTube ChannelJoin us at the BookCAMP event, a three day trade show for authors and publishers,

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award

+1 973-969-1899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.