Kuwait Premier, Mikati Discuss Lebanon's Situation In Phone Call
10/9/2024 9:13:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in a phone call on Wednesday.
His Highness the prime minister affirmed Kuwait's support to Lebonon, and any measures the country may take to protect its safety in the face of the Israeli Occupation attacks.
His Highness the premier also pledged to provide the people of Lebanon with the humanitarian aid they need in the nearest time.
Mikati, on his part, hailed Kuwait's continuous support to Lebanon in these hard times. (end)
