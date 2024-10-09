Kuwait Premier, Mikati Discuss Lebanon's Situation In Phone Call

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in a phone call on Wednesday.

His Highness the prime minister affirmed Kuwait's support to Lebonon, and any measures the country may take to protect its safety in the face of the Israeli attacks.

His Highness the premier also pledged to provide the people of Lebanon with the humanitarian aid they need in the nearest time.

Mikati, on his part, hailed Kuwait's continuous support to Lebanon in these hard times. (end)

ag







