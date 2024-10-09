Auction Of Machinery And Equipment From Former Paper Napkin And Cup Manufacturing Facility - November 5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWBURGH, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global

and Integra Asset Solutions will host an auction on Tuesday, November 5, at 10:00 AM ET of a paper napkin and cup in Newburgh, NY. The auction will feature machinery used in the production of solid and printed paper dinner napkins, guest towels, printed paper drinking cups, and paper straws. This auction is due to the closure of a facility supplying products for the largest retailer of party goods in North America.

Auction Highlights

This sale offers an excellent opportunity for manufacturers and distributors in the paper products industry to acquire valuable production equipment, including:



(4) Solid Napkin Converting Lines



Flexographic Napkin Printing



Paper Cup Forming & Packaging Lines



Paper Cup Printing



Paper Straw Production



Quality Control Proofing



Label Printing & Winding

Plant & Production Support Equipment

These assets, previously used in a large-scale manufacturing and distribution facility, are available for purchase either through the auction or via a private pre-auction sale.

Pre-Auction Sale Opportunity

Interested buyers who would like to purchase entire production lines or significant amounts of equipment before the auction are encouraged to contact Bob Saunders at [email protected] or 708-765-4026 to discuss pre-auction sale arrangements.

In-Person Inspection

For those who wish to inspect the equipment in person, the assets will be available for viewing on Monday, November 4 , from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET or earlier by appointment at 108 NY-17K, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Auction Details

The auction will take place online via the Bidspotter marketplace

on Tuesday, November 5, starting at 10:00 AM ET . Interested bidders are encouraged to register early to ensure timely approval and participation. Visit the auction listing page

for more information and to register.

Don't miss this opportunity to acquire high-quality paper product manufacturing equipment at auction.

Hilco Global

is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies.

Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents.

Integra Asset Solutions, LLC

specializes in comprehensive liquidation and valuation services of commercial and industrial assets. Integra can monetize any asset on the balance sheet, including

machinery and equipment, inventory, real estate, and accounts receivable. Integra is prepared to navigate the nuances of complex liquidations and can provide various financial structures that may be necessary for a specific project, this includes buying all assets outright or performing services as a commissioned

provider. With decades of industry experience, Integra consistently maximizes recovery values for distressed, nonperforming, or surplus assets for small and multi-national corporations alike.

Media contact:

Ania Caprio

SVP, Marketing & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

708-765-4012

Karen Bubrowski

Hilco Global

Office: (847) 849-2911

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions

