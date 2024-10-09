(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's markets face growing unease as real interest rates approach 7%, levels not seen since 2016. Medium-term NTN-B rates have climbed above 6.7%, reflecting fiscal uncertainties and recent monetary tightening by the Central Bank.



Luciano Rais of Santander Asset Management points out to local the market's distrust of Brazil's fiscal outlook. The government's focus on revenue recovery rather than spending cuts adds to these worries.



Structural economic issues trouble investors most, with ongoing deficits addressed by non-recurring items while permanent spending increases. The Central Bank 's decision to raise interest rates has negatively impacted bond yields.



Rais expects real interest rates to remain higher, given the current economic landscape. This view aligns with market expectations and explains the high rates of longer-term NTN-Bs.



Ronaldo Patah from UBS Global Wealth Management notes that fiscal uncertainties and monetary tightening explain the jump in NTN-B rates.







Despite efforts to meet this year's primary result target, doubts persist about achieving a zero deficit next year. Without new measures, next year's deficit could reach 0.8% of GDP.

Rising Fiscal Concerns Push Real Interest Rates Close to 7% in Brazil

The government's attempts to expand subsidies and increase tax exemptions have sent negative signals about fiscal responsibility. However, Moody's recent upgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating offers hope for improved fiscal balance.



Luiz Alberto Basqueira of Ace Capital maintains a negative outlook on medium- and long-term real interest rates. He cites concerns about the country's debt trajectory and its worsening composition.



External factors, including U.S. monetary policy and elections, could further pressure rates. Inflation remains a significant concern, with food inflation expected to reach 8% this year and 7% next year.



Competition for resources with the credit market and highly incentivized bond issuances add pressure to real rates. The Treasury's focus on selling post-fixed securities linked to the Selic rate has raised concerns about public debt composition.



This strategy could increase vulnerability if fiscal credibility isn't restored. As Brazil navigates these complex fiscal waters, the path forward remains uncertain and closely watched by investors worldwide.



The government's ability to address fiscal concerns while managing interest rates will be crucial in shaping the country's economic future.



