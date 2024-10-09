(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, by Distribution : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030".



The global automotive carbon wheels market was valued at $626.00 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Automotive carbon wheels also known as carbon fiber wheels, are expertly crafted to primarily consist of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP). These wheels offer outstanding durability, lightweight properties, and overall top-notch performance.



Carbon fiber wheels were produced by arranging carbon fiber sheets and saturating them with resin. The sheets are then joined by pressure and heat, developing a sturdy and long-lasting framework. By utilizing carbon fiber as the main component, the weight of the wheels is notably reduced compared to conventional materials such as aluminum or steel.



Leading Market Players :



Carbon Revolution,

Dymag Group Limited,

ESE Carbon,

ROTOBOX d.o.o.,

Litespeed Racing LLC,

HITACHI METALS, LTD.,

Phoenix Wheel Company, Inc.,

Rolko Kohlgrüber GmbH,

Thyssenkrupp AG,

Ronal Group.



Some key features and benefits of automotive carbon wheels :



Weight reduction :



Carbon fibеrs arе much lightеr than traditional matеrials such as aluminum stееl usеd for whееls. Thе rеducеd wеight of carbon whееls can еnhancе thе control of vеhiclеs, accеlеratе thеir pacе, and improvе ovеrall pеrformancе. In addition, lightеr whееls can rеducе thе wеight that is not supportеd by thе suspеnsion systеm, thеrеby improving thе rеsponsivеnеss of thе suspеnsion and еnsuring a morе comfortablе driving еxpеriеncе.



Strength and durability :



Although carbon fiber wheels are lightweight, they have remarkable strength and durability. Their construction, which uses a carbon fiber composite, enables outstanding stiffness, resistance to impact, and ability to bear heavy loads. In comparison to traditional wheels, this durability enhances both safety and lifespan.



Heat dissipation :



Carbon fiber wheels have exceptional heat dissipation properties that allow them to effectively disperse the heat generated by brakes at a higher efficiency level compared to traditional wheels. It has the potential to improve the braking performance and reduce the occurrence of brake fading.



Aerodynamics :



Carbon wheels are frequently designed with aerodynamic capabilities, which includes stylish spokes or aero discs, which lessen drag and enhance the overall aerodynamic performance of the vehicle. This improvement has the capability to enhance both fuel performance and top speed.



Stylish appearance :



Carbon fiber wheels offer a unique and modern appearance, which adds a touch of sport and luxury to the aesthetics of vehicles. The unique weave pattern of carbon fiber can be visually striking and is often associated with high-performance and exotic cars



Key Findings Of The Study :



On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.



On the basis of distribution channel, the OEM sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.



On the basis of region, North America is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.



