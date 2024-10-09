People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev Introduces His Latest Book

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A book "Elchin and Cinema" has been presented at the 10th Baku
International Book Fair, Azernews reports.
The presentation ceremony discussed the films made based on the
works of the People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev.
It was noted that the book "Elchin and Cinema" thoroughly
reflects the contributions of the People's Writer to the field of
cinema, the films made based on his screenplays, and the successes
of these screen works both in Azerbaijan and on the international
stage. The chief editor of the book is Nargiz Jabbarlik.
In his speech, Elchin Afandiyev emphasized that this book
constitutes an important part of his creative journey.
He recalled the times when he worked as a screenwriter, noting
that those years marked a significant phase in the development of
Azerbaijani cinema.
The People's Writer stated that cinema served as a unique
creative platform for him. He highlighted that visual and more
impactful reflections of human life and destinies, which he sought
to portray in literature, brought him great joy. He also shared his
memories about the film production process, shooting experiences,
and collaboration with directors, emphasizing that cinema is an art
closely related to literature.
Elchin Afandiyev expressed hope that the book would be
beneficial for readers, especially for the younger creative
generations.
The speakers at the event discussed the multifaceted creativity
of the People's Writer Elchin, highlighting his contributions to
both literature and cinema, and underscoring the role of the films
for which he wrote the screenplays in the development of
Azerbaijani cinema.
It was specifically outlined that the writer's works written for
cinema are powerful examples that delve deep into human destinies
and social issues, reflecting life.
At the end of the event, participants expressed that the book
was important for getting to know Elchin`s creativity, analyzing
his works, and its significance for the cinema industry.
They voiced their proposals regarding the importance of the book
and the transmission of the writer's contributions to cinema to
future generations.
Cultural and literary figures, film scholars, and art
enthusiasts participated in the event.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108761107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.