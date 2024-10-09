Four Independent Mlas, Who Quit NC Over Mandate Issue, Set For 'Ghar Wapsi'

In the elections, seven independent candidates emerged victorious in their respective constituencies.

Former judge Muzaffar Iqbal Khan defeated BJP's Mohd Iqbal Malik in Thannamandi Assembly Constituency of Rajouri with a margin of 6,179 votes.

The INDIA alliance candidate Mohd Shabir Khan who contested on a Congress ticket remained at fourth spot with 7,508 votes. Independent candidate Payare Lal Sharma defeated another independent candidate Ghulam Mohammad Saroori by a narrow margin of 643 votes in the Inderwal assembly with INDI Alliance

candidate of Congress party's Mohd Zafarullah securing a third spot.

Sharma decided to contest as an independent after the NC-Congress alliance left the seat to Congress. After the results were declared, Sharma said he was associated with NC and would remain in the party in future. He left for Srinagar from Kishtwar to meet the top NC leadership on Wednesday.

Choudhary Mohammed Akram won from Surankote, defeating alliance candidate Mohammad Shahnawaz Chowdhary by a margin of 8,851 votes. Akram polled 34,201 votes.

Senior Political leader Mohd Aslam Kohli of Surankote who was campaigning for Akram confirmed that the NC leadership is in touch with them and Akram decided to rejoin the party. Akram could not be reached out, reported news agency KNO.

Akram left NC after the alliance was formed and Congress leader Shahnawaz Chowdhary was declared the candidate for the alliance in Surankote Constituency. Dr Rameshwar Singh won from Bani, defeating BJP candidate and former MLA Jewan Lal by 2,048 votes.

Singh secured 18,672 votes, while Lal polled 16,624 votes.

A senior NC leader said four independent MLAs who were part of the National Conference before the elections were in touch with the party leadership and will rejoin soon. The NC can stake claim to form the government on its own after the MLAs are back in its fold.

The NC emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir by winning 42 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the BJP retained its stronghold, Jammu, by bagging 29 seats and Congress bagged six.

