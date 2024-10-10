Uganda To Open Against Singapore In ICC Challenge League B Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Oct 10 (IANS) Hosts Uganda will kick off their campaign against Singapore when the International Council (ICC) Challenge League B takes place from November 4 to 16 in Kampala and Entebbe.

According to the fixture released by the ICC, Uganda will face Singapore on November 6, and play against Tanzania three days later.

The ICC-sanctioned will also see Uganda take on Hong Kong, China on November 10, Italy on November 13, and conclude with a match against Bahrain on November 16.

The Challenge League B serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 50 Over Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Namibia, reports Xinhua.

Fred Lutaaya, chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, told Xinhua on Wednesday that Uganda is excited to once again host a high-profile tournament that is part of the qualification process for the World Cup. "We are confident that because of the experience we have in hosting ICC events, we shall have a successful tournament," added Lutaaya.

Denis Musali, the head of communication and marketing at the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), noted that the national team continues its preparations with several international friendly matches.

The team played four international matches against Papua New Guinea last month and traveled to South Africa for further training and matches against various South African teams.