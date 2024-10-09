(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire Seeks New Trustees and Deputy Chair



Age Concern Hampshire, a charity dedicated to supporting older people across Hampshire, is actively seeking new Trustees and a Deputy Chair to join their Board and contribute to its ongoing success. They are looking for individuals who are passionate about making a difference and contributing to the wellbeing of older people in the community.

These roles are vital in guiding the charity's strategic direction and ensuring the ongoing delivery of essential services. As a board member, you will be part of a dedicated team, meeting six times a year for two-hour sessions, with the convenience of virtual attendance.

Helen Callen CEO at Age Concern Hampshire said“We're thrilled to welcome people from all walks of life to our team! With virtual evening meetings, you can easily fit this role around your existing commitments, and you don't need to be local to make a meaningful impact. This is a wonderful opportunity to use your unique skills and perspectives to support our vital work in assisting older people across Hampshire.”

Age Concern Hampshire invites applications from individuals with a wide range of skills and experiences. Whether your expertise lies in finance, governance, human resources, marketing, health, social care, or any other field, the charity is keen to hear from you. With services that include Care and Wellbeing Centres, Help at Home, Foot Care Clinics, and Information Services, there are numerous opportunities for professionals from diverse backgrounds to make a valuable contribution.

Previous Trustee experience is not required, and applicants do not need to reside in Hampshire. The roles are open to anyone interested in contributing their time and expertise to make a positive difference in the lives of older adults. To express your interest in becoming a Trustee or Deputy Chair at Age Concern Hampshire, please email: ... or apply online:

Depty Chair Role:

Trustee Role :

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...