Guamby Makes Investment Easier In South Africa!
Date
10/9/2024 3:05:13 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Guamby is a new startup that has joined our Tech Cofounder program. It was founded in South Africa by Mban Jatamunua.
Guamby makes it easier for an investor to invest in Real estate in South Africa.
Guamby is raising 500k.
Mr. Mban Jatamunua, founder of Guamby says that Guamby and the team are excited about joining FasterCapital's program and are very committed to making the project work!
FasterCapital's CEO, Mr. Hesham Zreik is also interested in collaborating with Guamby and hopes the services of FasterCapital will be just what the startup needs to accomplish success.
Company :-FasterCapital
User :- Sally yazji
Email :...
Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?
Mobile:- +971 5558 55663
Url :-
MENAFN09102024003198003206ID1108760771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.