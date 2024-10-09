Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,150 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 9, 2024, the total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 664,120 personnel, including 1,150 invaders eliminated over the past day.

This information was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Due to the continuous influx of intelligence update, there has been a need to adjust some positions regarding the overall losses of the enemy, including UAVs and aircraft. The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are reported in the usual manner," the message stated.

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed: 8,944 (+4) enemy tanks, 17,751 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 19,222 (+19) artillery systems, 1,223 (0) multiple rocket launchers, 973 (0) air defense systems, 369 (0) aircraft, 328 (0) helicopters, 16,718 (+31) operational-tactical level UAVs, 2,618 (0) cruise missiles, 28 (0) ships/boats, 1 (0) submarine, 26,240 (+55) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,385 (+12) units of special equipment of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 180 Russian drones of various types over the past week.