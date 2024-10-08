UN Extends Kenyan Policing Mission In Haiti In Futile Attempt To Tackle Gangs

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Haiti is being choked to death by its 200 or so violent criminal gangs. The latest figures to be released by the UN suggest that more than 3,600 people have been killed in the country since January, including over 100 children, while more than 500,000 Haitians have been displaced .

The situation prompted the country's unelected prime minister, Ariel Henry, to resign in April. And, two months later, a Kenyan-led policing mission tasked with establishing order was deployed to the Caribbean nation. But the operation has so far struggled to rein in the gangs.

So, the UN security council unanimously adopted a resolution on September 30 to extend the mandate of the mission for another year. There was consensus that the law-and-order situation in Haiti is still deteriorating by the day.

The move to extend the mission is, in my opinion, hollow and fails to address the real challenges on the ground. It doesn't tackle the rampant arms trafficking that is fuelling the violence in Haiti, nor does it secure the funding that will allow the mission to operate effectively.

A Kenyan police officer stands guard around the US embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Mentor David Lorens / EPA

Haiti has no firearms or ammunition manufacturing capabilities . Yet the country's gangs are brutalising the masses with all sorts of sophisticated small arms, including sniper rifles, pump-action shotguns and automatic weapons of every kind.

All of these weapons originate outside of the island, primarily from the US , but also from neighbouring Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Experts say lax firearm laws in the US states of Arizona, Florida and Georgia have created a sophisticated arms peddling racket into Haiti.

There is no exact number for how many trafficked firearms are currently in Haiti. But Haiti's disarmament commission estimated in 2020 that there could be as many as 500,000 small arms in Haiti illegally – a number that is now likely to be even higher. This figure dwarfs the 38,000 registered firearms in the country.

The effectiveness of the Kenyan operation is also being undermined by gross resource limitations . While the mission was approved by the UN security council, it is not a UN operation and relies on voluntary financial contributions. It was originally promised US$600 million (£458 million) by UN member nations, but it has received only a fraction of that fund.

According to Human Rights Watch , the mission has so far received a mere US$85 million in contributions through a trust fund set up by the UN. Haiti's former colonial master, France, and several other G7 countries have not been so forthcoming.

Inadequate funding has hindered the procurement of advanced weaponry, delayed the payment of police officers' salaries and has prevented the deployment of more forces on the ground.

Just 400 Kenyan officers and two dozen policemen from Jamaica have arrived in Haiti so far. This is significantly less than the 2,500 officers pledged initially by various countries including Chad, Benin, Bangladesh and Barbados.

This financial woe has had a negative impact not only on the morale of Kenyan police officers, but it has also made Haitians despondent . Haitians are increasingly expressing impatience and disappointment with the Kenyan force in the media and online.

Some critics have accused the officers of being“tourists”, and have pointed out that the gangs have tightened their grip on large swathes of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, since the mission began.

The pessimism within Haiti was eloquently highlighted by the country's interim prime minister, Garry Conille, on September 25. Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meet in New York, he confessed :“We are nowhere near winning this, and the simple reality is that we won't without your help.”

Advantage gangs

Finding the Kenyan-led operation a mere irritant, and not a worthy adversary, the gangs have only stepped up the ante. According to a spokesperson for Volker Türk, the UN's human rights chief, the country's armed gangs are now doing“everything they can” to maintain control. This has included using sexual assault to instil fear on local populations and expand their influence.

Some UN member nations, such as the US and Ecuador, have requested that a formal UN peacekeeping mission takes place. And, despite previous peacekeeping operations in the country being marred in controversy , Haiti has asked the UN to consider turning the current operation into a peacekeeping mission.

This mission, which would probably include a larger contingent of troops, should not face the same financial constraints as the current operation. It would have greater visibility on the ground, and more fire power and authority to tackle the gangs.

Past evidence also demonstrates that UN peackeeping missions significantly reduce civilian casualties, shorten conflicts and help make peace agreements stick.

Gang members walk down a street in downtown Port-au-Prince in July 2024. Johnson Sabin / EPA

However, the recent push for a peacekeeping mission was thwarted because of opposition by China and Russia, two of the five permanent veto-wielding members of the UN security council.

Beijing and Moscow have consistently argued that political conditions in Haiti are“not conducive” to a new UN peacekeeping operation. They have maintained that the current operation“should reach its full operational capacity before discussing such a transformation”.

Meanwhile, the gangs continue tightening their vice-like grip on the country, with accounts emerging of rampant sexual violence against civilians, the closure of humanitarian corridors, the extension of their territorial control and – of course – even more killings.