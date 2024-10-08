Third Dimension Raises $7 Million To Build Worlds For Real Time Engines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Third Dimension will enable engineers and artists to recreate cities from the real world as well as imaginary ones with a single click

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Dimension AI , a 3D Generative AI company, announced today the close of its $7M Seed financing led by Felicis, with participation from Abstract Ventures, MVP, Soma Capital, Solari Capital, and other investors. The capital will be used to expand the Third Dimension team, further train 3D generative AI models that will bring to life Third Dimension's vision of becoming the leading 3D company.

Founded by autonomous vehicle and gaming experts, Tolga Kart , Piotr Sokolski and Özgun Pelvan , Third Dimension was will empower engineers and artists to generate incredibly detailed, high-fidelity worlds-both real and imagined-with a single click. Prior to founding Third Dimension, Kart was VP of Engineering for a synthetic data company, Parallel Domain. Before joining Tesla as Technical Program Management & Simulation for Autopilot for over two years, he was a Senior Director on Call of Duty at Activision for over 5 years. Sokolski spent four years at Wayve during which he built photorealistic neural simulators for self-driving cars, as well as over three years at Google; and Pelvan is a published machine learning engineer with five published papers about neural networks and data imputation.

Third Dimension AI promises to upend 3D generative AI

Third Dimension provides immersive quality, rendering engine ready content that is ready to use by professionals across multiple industries. Third Dimension's target customers range from The U.S. Military to video game developers to autonomous vehicle companies.

"The ability to simulate the real world is one of the last frontiers in solving some very difficult engineering problems", said Tolga Kart, Third Dimension's CEO. "3D content generation is at an inflection point, and it's about to have its Software 2.0 moment. Over the last five years, text and code generation have been transformed with ChatGPT. Image generation quickly followed suit. Video generation is seeing incredible momentum and will soon be a solved problem. 3D generation is the next frontier for generative content."

Third Dimension is on a mission to build a one-stop tool that accelerates companies' abilities to create worlds, allows artists to get to quality faster and allows engineers to build fantastical or entirely accurate representations of the real world in high-fidelity. This technology will accelerate workflows of developers from months of time to days or hours, and help save millions in expensive graphics development budgets..

"Third Dimension is going to redefine 3D creation." says Aydin Senkut, Managing Partner and Founder at Felicis, "Their groundbreaking technology, which seamlessly generates precise 3D environments with a single click, is set to transform how engineers and artists create and simulate both real and imagined environments. By accelerating creativity and enhancing the detail in simulations, Third Dimension opens up new possibilities across various industries from defense to video games, and more. We're so excited to be partnering with this incredibly experienced, veteran team."

About Third Dimension

Founded in 2024, Third Dimension AI is creating large scale, usable environments, whether they're true digital twins of real places, or completely virtual worlds. The firm is founded by ex Video game and Autonomous vehicle experts, and caters to industries ranging from Video Games, Film to Autonomous Vehicles and Military. The firm is based in California, and has locations in the UK and Turkey.

About Felicis

Founded in 2006, Felicis is a venture capital firm investing in companies reinventing core markets, as well as those creating frontier technologies. The firm was the first to offer a Founder Development pledge, providing needed resources to help founders scale themselves. Felicis focuses on early-stage investments and currently manages over $3B in capital across nine funds. The firm is an early backer of more than 49 companies valued at $1B+. More than 100 of its portfolio companies have been acquired or gone public, including Adyen, Credit Karma, Cruise, Fitbit, Guardant Health, Meraki, Ring, and Shopify. The firm is based in Menlo Park and San Francisco in California. Learn more at felicis .

