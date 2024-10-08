Is Paying ₹20 Lakh Income Tax 'Too Common'? Social Media User Asks After Learning How Much A Cab Driver Paid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 19-year-old social user was surprised to find a cab driver who had paid ₹20 lakh in taxes last year. This made him wonder if paying such an amount for taxes was“too common”.

“So Yesterday when I booked a Cab from Indrive in Thane. Talking with him he told me his 5 more friends from Corporate and Civil Engineering background, getting no good jobs, started Cab. He was too a Graduate. He told me, he filed an ITR of 20 lakhs last year. I was wondering is 20 lakhs too common nowadays? I'm 19 though,” the Reddit user wrote.

The user also writes that the driver operates“mutiples cabs as well as rent out 5 wagonrs to his friends to drive”.

One user doubted the legitimacy of the claim,“If you do that math, that is making around 5K daily, most drivers I have spoken to make around 2-3K on a good day. Also, IIRC Uber had some referral program from drivers onboarding other drivers, that could contribute to the income but not everyone gets to make a lot of money from that.”

When another user thought it was a lie, the Reddit user wrote,“Hard pill to swallow but, I can assure this wasn't a cap (lie), he told us he also operates cabs and rent out his Wagon- ₹to other drivers. He was a young friendly man.”

Highest taxpayers 2024

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was India's top celebrity taxpayer in 2024, contributing ₹92 crore in taxes. Tamil actor and singer Thalapathy Vijay, who entered politics in February 2024, ranked second with ₹80 crore in taxes. Salman Khan was the third on the list with ₹75 crore.