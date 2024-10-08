Is Paying ₹20 Lakh Income Tax 'Too Common'? Social Media User Asks After Learning How Much A Cab Driver Paid
10/8/2024 3:23:18 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 19-year-old social media user was surprised to find a cab driver who had paid ₹20 lakh in taxes last year. This made him wonder if paying such an amount for taxes was“too common”.
“So Yesterday when I booked a Cab from Indrive in Thane. Talking with him he told me his 5 more friends from Corporate and Civil Engineering background, getting no good jobs, started Cab. He was too a Graduate. He told me, he filed an ITR of 20 lakhs last year. I was wondering is 20 lakhs too common nowadays? I'm 19 though,” the Reddit user wrote. Also Read
The user also writes that the driver operates“mutiples cabs as well as rent out 5 wagonrs to his friends to drive”.
One user doubted the legitimacy of the claim,“If you do that math, that is making around 5K daily, most drivers I have spoken to make around 2-3K on a good day. Also, IIRC Uber had some referral program from drivers onboarding other drivers, that could contribute to the income but not everyone gets to make a lot of money from that.” Also Read
When another user thought it was a lie, the Reddit user wrote,“Hard pill to swallow but, I can assure this wasn't a cap (lie), he told us he also operates cabs and rent out his Wagon- ₹to other drivers. He was a young friendly man.”
Highest taxpayers 2024
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was India's top celebrity taxpayer in 2024, contributing ₹92 crore in taxes. Tamil actor and singer Thalapathy Vijay, who entered politics in February 2024, ranked second with ₹80 crore in taxes. Salman Khan was the third on the list with ₹75 crore.
