HIP Video Promo Presents: Crystal Nicole Drops Brand New Music Video 'Won't Stop'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crystal Nicole and Lecrae join forces on the brand-new contemporary gospel track "Won't Stop"

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy Award Winning Songwriter Crystal Nicole is a powerhouse driven by her strong faith, boundless optimism, and musical prowess. Born and raised in Atlanta, Nicole was inspired to sing from a young age, first emerging as an artist in talent shows and teen singing groups. Struggling to carve out her place in the industry, melody-minded Nicole instead showcased her exceptional ability behind the scenes, writing numerous chart-topping hits for Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and many others, including Rihanna's smash hit“Only Girl (In the World).” Following collaborations yielding six Grammy nominations, Nicole signed with Blackground Records and Interscope Records in 2010. In 2011, she released her debut single,“Pinch Me,” and in 2015, released her 7-song EP, Masterpiece. Since then, Nicole has been pursuing her artistry while also raising her young daughter Haven, who she describes as the light of her life. She has also been sharing inspiring, faith-driven messages on social media. Remarkably, Nicole participated on NBC's The Voice last year.

Now returning to release a new gospel record, Nicole is delighted to share God's glory through her personal experiences, beautiful voice, and resilient spirit.

“Won't Stop” is a contemporary gospel showstopper, flaunting high-energy melodies, infectiously catchy beats, and sincerely passionate praises. Nicole's upbeat, soulful rhythm is dangerously easy to dance to, while her angelic gospel harmonies and dynamic riffs showcase her incredible vocal finesse. Her lyricism is authoritative yet poetic-she breathes heartfelt devotion into every line.“Everything I've been through and everything I've done,” she sings,“nothing can compare to the weight of your love.” Hip-hop superstar Lecrae joins Nicole for a heavenly smooth rap verse-reflecting on his spiritual journey and“thanking the Lord for it all.” Together, they express gratitude for the strength, tenacity, and joy that God has blessed them with.“Won't Stop” is a refreshing anthem about embracing support from the Lord and an uplifting reminder that wherever listeners' lives take them, His love and blessings will follow.

From the moment Nicole opens her eyes, she appreciates the Lord's divine gifts and blessings. This fun, upbeat video, directed by Alyx Walker, brilliantly captures Nicole's radiant confidence. With God's unwavering support, Nicole recognizes that she can accomplish anything, asserting to viewers that no obstacle will stand in the way of her faith.

She's incredibly engaging to watch-dancing through a day filled with love, gratitude, and inspiration. The video also highlights eye-catching purple visuals, including a striking, vibrant Cyber Truck that Nicole and Lecrae take for a joyride through the streets of Atlanta. The“Won't Stop” video is a beautiful visual representation of when a life is fueled by a joy that can only come from being fully submitted to the Lord. Nicole draws a line in the sand, so to speak, that puts the world on notice. Declaring that no matter what happens, no one can't steal her joy, because as long as one has the Lord, one has it all.

More Crystal Nicole at HIP Video Promo

More Crystal Nicole on her website

More Crystal Nicole on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.