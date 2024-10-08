NATO Should, Will Do More To Help Ukraine - Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Allies must do more to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, and the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein base in Germany will serve as a good opportunity to coordinate support.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels during a joint press with President Alexander Stubb of Finland, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We also addressed Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, where I made my first ever visit as Secretary General just last week. NATO must and will do more to help Ukraine. Russia continues to carry out massive strikes against Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. Ukraine could be facing its toughest winter since the full-scale invasion began, I pay tribute to the resilience and the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces," said the NATO chief.

According to Rutte, the Allies provide "almost all military support" to Ukraine, which is vital for the nation's stability and ability to stay in the fight.

Rutte noted that at the end of the week, alongside President Stubb, he will take part in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which will consider the increase of military aid to Ukraine.

"I welcome Finland's continuous support to Ukraine. You have delivered a significant amount of support. Over 2 billion euros in military aid. What Finland is doing helps save lives. And the more military support we give, the faster this war will end," the Secretary General emphasized.

Alexander Stubb, for his part, assured that Finland will continue to firmly support Ukraine and its efforts toward NATO achieving membership once the time is“right”.

For Finland, aid to Ukraine is about values – as Ukraine has the sovereign right to choose which organization to be part of – and also about NATO security. If the Allies allow Russia's war of aggression to continue and lead to the seizure of the lands in other countries, this will mark the start of international law breaches on a scale unseen since the end of World War 2, said Finland's leader.

He also expressed hope that the UDCG would have a productive meeting.

As reported, on October 12, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the level of leaders is scheduled to be held in Germany.