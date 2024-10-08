Jens Stoltenberg Becomes Head Of MSC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Munich Security (MSC) appointed Tuesday former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to be the chairman of MSC, succeeding the outgoing German Chairman Christoph Heusgen.

Stoltenberg commented on his X account, "It is a great honor for me to serve as Chairman of the Munich Security Conference and make a contribution to its mission 'peace through dialogue'," adding that he has dedicated his entire life to maintaining peace.

He had left his post as NATO chief in October to former Dutch Prime Mark Rutte.

Munich Security Conference is held annually at the beginning of every year, where heads of state, prime ministers, and ministers meet in the Bavarian capital in southern Germany to discuss security policy issues. (end)

anj









MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108759165