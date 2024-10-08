BPS Students Shine At Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A: Birla Public School (BPS) made a remarkable display at the Qatar Collegiate Contest (QCPC) organised by Carnegie Mellon University-Qatar on September 27 and 28.

Out of nine teams representing BPS, two teams excelled in the High School Category, bringing home prestigious awards.

Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest is the National level Contest of the ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Contest), one of the most prestigious programming competitions in the world. The competition is organized at three levels: national, regional, and world finals.

The school team 'The Two Indents,' comprised of 'Raj Dave and Muhammed Rayan Savad' from Grade XI, secured the second prize and a silver medal, along with a cash award of QR3,000. The school team, 'Runtime Terror,' consisting of 'Riaan Shah and Sri Sai Suhaas' from Grade XII earned the bronze medal and a cash prize of QR2,000.

Both winning teams will represent Qatar in the upcoming Africa and Arab regional contest (ACPC), showcasing their skills on an international stage. In addition to the success of the top teams, the other seven teams from Birla Public School performed admirably, finishing in the top twenty out of 74 participating teams.

The management, staff, and students of Birla Public School extend heartfelt congratulations to the winners and wish them the best of luck as they prepare for the Arab and Africa Collegiate Programming Contest (ACPC) set to take place in Egypt in December 2024.