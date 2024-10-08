Revian® Welcomes Renowned Dermatologist Dr. Amy Mcmichael To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. McMichael's extensive knowledge and experience in dermatology and hair loss will be instrumental in our efforts to develop innovative and effective hair restoration solutions” - John Oakley, CEO, RevianMORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revian ®, the #1 physician recommended hair restoration cap and a leading provider of innovative hair restoration solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Amy J. McMichael to its esteemed Advisory Board. As a renowned dermatologist and researcher, Dr. McMichael will serve as a key opinion leader for the company, providing invaluable insights and expertise.



Dr. McMichael brings a wealth of experience to Revian, having held leadership positions at Wake Forest University School of Medicine for over two decades. Her clinical and research interests align closely with Revian's mission, particularly in the area of hair restoration and scalp disorders. She has conducted groundbreaking research on Revian's technology, including its efficacy in treating Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia (CCCA).



Revian has been fortunate to have Dr. McMichael's support for many years. Her involvement in two clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of Revian's solutions for CCCA has yielded promising results, with earlier findings published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology and the most recent findings, which will be presented at the Southeastern Consortium for Dermatology in October.



"We are honored to have Dr. McMichael join our Advisory Board," said John Oakley, CEO at Revian. "Her extensive knowledge and experience in dermatology and hair loss will be instrumental in our efforts to develop innovative and effective hair restoration solutions."



Dr. McMichael's appointment confirms Revian's commitment to leadership in the science of hair loss solutions. Her involvement will further help raise awareness of the company's products and services, as well as strengthen its partnerships with healthcare professionals.



About Revian®

Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that precisely deliver light allowing people to experience its regenerative effect in the convenience of their own homes. Revian, backed by scientific data, is committed to partnering with health-care providers and other caring professionals to deliver meaningful results.



For more information, please visit our website at .



About Amy J. McMichael, MD, FAAD:

Amy J. McMichael, MD, FAAD, is a Philadelphia native who received her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. She completed an internship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and her dermatology residency training at the University of Michigan School of Medicine.



She has held leadership positions in Wake Forest University School of Medicine's Department of Dermatology for over 20 years, first as residency program director for 12 years and chair of the department for 11 years. She stepped down as chair in September 2022 to pursue her other interests, including clinical medicine, research and mentorship. She has been a leader in her field, including her roles as past president of both the Skin of Color Society and the National Medical Association Dermatology Section. She has also served as vice president of the Women's Dermatologic Society and secretary/treasurer of the North American Alopecia Research Society. She currently serves as a board member of the American Academy of Dermatology.



McMichael's clinical and research interests include hair and scalp disorders, psoriasis and skin color. She is co-editor of several texts including“Hair Diseases: Medical, Surgical and Cosmetic Treatments” and“Fitzpatrick's Dermatology, 9th Edition.” She serves on the editorial boards of JAMA Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Skin Appendages and The Dermatologist, and is the author of numerous journal articles and chapters.

