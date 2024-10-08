Hydroponics Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 66.6 Bn By 2033, At 16.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Hydroponics Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Hydroponics Marke is projected to reach USD 17.3 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 66.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 16.2% . The use of hydroponic technologies is increasingly being adopted as a soil-free method of farming for better and self-controlled growth of crop plants. This fulfill the demand for efficient farming solutions with lower set-up costs associated with aggregate systems. This is happening predominantly in regions that have little arable land, so it fuels the market in hydroponic vegetables that dominate due to short cycles of growth. Rising indoor farming trends are rapidly fueling year-round crops. The main focus of market leaders is in the area of research and development, as increasing awareness about sustainable farming practices among consumers is going to drive the market through 2033. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



The US Hydroponics Market The US Hydroponics Market with an estimated value of USD 4.2 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 15.2% until reaching USD 15.1 billion by 2033. The highly potential US hydroponics market is expected to increase rapidly due to increasing consumer interest in locally grown organically produced food and advancement in hydroponics technology. This growth is driven specifically by urban farming particularly in residential settings and small-scale projects. The growth potential is immense under the current scenario in terms of innovation in hydroponic and indoor framing systems, where optimized plant growth is attainable. Key players are increasingly adding more products to their portfolios and increasing the efficiency of the systems. Recent innovations in high-efficiency LED grow lights and climate control have added to increasing crop yields while reducing energy usage, which again would spur the market growth and make it sustainable. Important Insights

Global Market Value: The global hydroponics market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 66.6 billion by 2033.

S. Market Overview : The U.S. hydroponics market is expected to be valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2024 and forecasted to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% .

Type Segment Analysis: Aggregate hydroponic systems are predicted to dominate the global market by type, commanding 56.4% of the market share in 2024.

Crop Type Analysis: Vegetables are expected to lead the global hydroponics market by crop type, securing the highest market share in 2024.

Crop Area Segment: The above 50,000 sq. ft segment is anticipated to dominate the global market by crop area, holding 49.0% of the market share by the end of 2024.

End-User Segment Analysis: Commercial growers are projected to lead the global hydroponics market's end-user segment in 2024.

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global hydroponics market, with a 38.2% share in 2024. North America is projected to account for 29.1% of the global market share by the end of 2024. Global Growth Rate: The global hydroponics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Latest Trends

Rising Urbanization: Global urbanization is surging, creating an increased demand for vertical farming and urban hydroponic farms. Hydroponics efficiently drops into the crux of yearly crop production in cities, optimizing space and climatic factors to correctly quantify food output, hence remaining as one of the crucial methods for sustainable agriculture in urban areas. Technological Advancements: Advances in hydroponic technology include automated nutrient monitoring and AI-driven crop management. These innovations enhance efficiency and scalability, particularly in commercial farming, with IoT-integrated AI systems leading to significant market growth. Hydroponics Market: Competitive Landscape The hydroponics market across the globe is highly competitive, primarily by the key players, including aero supply Inc., Emirates Hydroponics Farms, and general hydroponics. These market players are fundamentally involved in the construction of robust and innovative hydroponics system to offer services to plant better, regulate maximum growth and ensure optimization concerning resource input. Traditional building business and new entrants dominate as well. Competition is recently being enhanced owing to the increased number of companies seeking to dominate the significant market share. Some essential strategies implemented are the partnerships, alliances, merger and acquisition, and R&D or innovation. Some of the prominent market players:

AeroFarms

AmHydro

Argus Control Systems Limited

Emirates Hydroponics Farms

Freight Farms, Inc.

Heliospectra

Signify Holding

Nutrifresh India

UrbanKisaan Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : Hydroponics Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 17.3 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 66.6 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 16.2% North America Revenue Share 29.1% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 38.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Crop Type, By Crop Area, By Input, By Farming, By Equipment, By End-User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

It is forecast that aggregate hydroponic systems will acquire up to 56.4% of the global hydroponics market by 2024, since such systems are simple, cheap, and easy to work with. Systems in this category include EBB & flow, drip, and wick systems, which use perlite, coco coir, or Rockwool as growing media.

All these hold moisture and nutrients well, and they can be used with most kinds of crops and in environments, especially for those crops from smaller operations taking much of the space and having limited capital. Aggregate systems are customizable and accessible, appealing to both commercial growers and hobbyists, ensuring their market dominance.







Hydroponics Market Segmentation

By Type



Aggregate Hydroponics Systems



EBB & Flow Systems



Drip Systems



Wick Systems



Passive Sub-Irrigation



Rotary Hydroponics

Dutch Bucket System

Liquid Hydroponics Systems



Deep Water Culture



Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)



Aeroponics Floating Raft Systems

By Crop Type



Vegetables



Leafy Greens





Lettuce



Spinach



Herbs





Basil



Cilantro



Vine Crops





Tomatoes

Cucumbers

Fruits



Berries





Strawberries



Blueberries



Melons





Watermelons



Cantaloupes



Flowers





Cut Flowers Ornamental Plants

By Crop Area



Upto 1000 sq. ft.



Small-scale Urban Farms

Residential Hydroponics

1000-50000 sq. ft.



Commercial Greenhouses

Community Gardens

Above 50000 sq. ft



Large-scale Commercial Operations Industrial Hydroponics Facilities

By Input



Nutrients



Organic Nutrients

Synthetic Nutrients

Grow Media



Rockwool



Coco Coir



Perlite



Clay Pellets



Peat Moss

Vermiculite Others

By Farming Method



Indoor Outdoor

By Equipment



HVAC



Climate Control Systems

Air Circulation Fans

LED Grow Light



Full Spectrum Lights

Adjustable Spectrum Lights

Irrigation Systems



Drip Irrigation

Automated Irrigation Controllers

Material Handling



Conveyors



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Plant Transportation Carts

Control Systems



Environmental Control Systems

Nutrient Monitoring Systems Others

By End-User



Commercial Growers

Residential Users Research Institutions

Growth Drivers



Increase in global population escalates the demand for food. Hydroponics, as mentioned earlier, offers a solution to grow crops in urban areas without much land available, as it provides a sustainable way of curbing water usage and does not require soil. The opportunities in hydroponics are growing not only from the deliberate water conservation technique but also from nutrient recycling, which is a process of minimizing waste. This eco-friendly approach attracts investment and supports the market's expansion.

Restraints



The high initial cost of setting up advanced hydroponic systems remains a major barrier, particularly for small- and medium-sized farmers, and in developing regions where access to capital is limited. Operating hydroponic systems requires technical expertise in nutrient monitoring, environmental control, and disease management. The complexity and reliance on technology can lead to potential failures, posing financial risks.

Growth Opportunities



Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant growth potential for hydroponics. Urbanization and government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture are driving demand for hydroponic farming in these regions. Smart hydroponic technologies, including AI, IoT, and data analytics, present massive opportunities for improving crop production efficiency and reducing operational costs. Investments in these technologies are poised to drive substantial market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the hydroponics market with 38.2% by 2024 due to rapid urbanization, population growth, and demand for sustainable agriculture. Countries like China, Japan, and India are increasingly adopting hydroponics due to advanced technology allowing efficient land usage; as well as government initiatives and ideal indoor farming conditions further supporting this region's market dominance.

North America, holding 29.1% market share, benefits from early adoption of technology and urban vertical farming. Europe, led by the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, emphasizes sustainability and organic food, contributing to the market's growth.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Hydroponics Market



August 2024: AeroFarms Inc. completed its largest vertical farm in Singapore, expected to produce over 1 million pounds of leafy greens annually.

July 2024: Emirates Hydroponics Farms partnered with a UAE retail chain to supply locally grown hydroponic produce, reducing food imports.

June 2024: General Hydroponics launched organic nutrient solutions for small-scale and home-based hydroponic systems, tapping into the DIY market.

May 2024: AeroFarms Inc. raised USD 50 million in Series D funding to expand global operations and enhance hydroponic technologies.

March 2024: Emirates Hydroponics Farms opened an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop hydroponic technologies for arid climates.

February 2024: General Hydroponics partnered with a European supermarket chain to supply hydroponically grown herbs and vegetables, focusing on sustainability. January 2024: The Dutch government launched a funding initiative to support SMEs in adopting advanced hydroponic systems in the Netherlands.

