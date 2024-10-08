Vanmo Tech Enhances Energy Efficiency And Innovation With High-Grade Vanadium Compounds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vanmo Tech Co., Ltd.: factory that produces and sells a series of vanadium compound materials

Vanmo Tech Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of vanadium compound materials for a wide range of industries, including refining.

BEIJING, CHINA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vanmo Tech Co., Ltd., a leading producer of high-grade vanadium compound materials, continues to play a crucial role in advancing industries such as petroleum refining, VRFB (vanadium redox flow batteries), and petrochemical processes.Located in Huashan District, Maan Shan City, Vanmo Tech has been at the forefront of vanadium material production, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the growing demands of modern industries.Vanmo Tech's portfolio includes products like Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5 ), a catalyst widely used in industrial chemical reactions, particularly in petroleum refining and ammonia synthesis for fertilizers. Another key product, Vanadium Electrolyte, is a vital component in VRFBs, a popular energy storage technology known for its ability to store and release large amounts of energy. VRFBs are gaining attention in military applications and other sectors that require reliable, long-term energy storage solutions.The company also produces NAVO3 , KVO3, and NH4VO3, compounds that serve critical functions in the manufacture of dyestuffs, pigments, and enamels. These materials act as catalysts and oxidants, known for their high-temperature stability and resistance to corrosion, making them essential in various chemical reactions.In addition, Vanmo Tech offers Nano TiO2, which has both consumer and industrial applications. From sunscreens and cosmetics to ceramics and glass production, Nano TiO2's versatility and durability make it a key material across sectors.By continuously innovating and improving product quality, Vanmo Tech has helped reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency in oil refining and petrochemical processes. Their products undergo rigorous quality testing to meet the most stringent international standards. The company's ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System certification guarantees that Vanmo Tech products conform to the highest regulatory and safety requirements.Vanmo Tech is committed to supporting the development of new technologies by providing high-grade vanadium materials that push the boundaries of energy storage, catalysis, and petrochemical industries. With products designed for high performance and environmental sustainability, the company is well-positioned to lead the industry in the coming years.For more information about Vanmo Tech's product offerings or to inquire about partnerships, visit or contact the company directly via email at ....About Vanmo Tech Co., Ltd.Vanmo Tech Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of vanadium compound materials for a wide range of industries, including petroleum refining, sulfuric acid catalysis, and Li-ion battery technology. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, Vanmo Tech's materials are helping industries improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The company holds ISO 9001:2008 certification, ensuring its products meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

VANMO TECH CO., LTD

Vanmo Tech Co., Ltd

+86 139 6539 1219

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.