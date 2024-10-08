Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 9.3 Bn By 2033, At 8.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.5% . Automatic pill dispenser machines have seen considerable market expansion to meet rising healthcare needs for medication administration in acute illness and an aging population, specifically chronic illnesses and an increasing older population. These machines reduce errors while increasing compliance across hospital and home healthcare settings alike, they even use RFID and barcode systems to enhance reliability and speed leading to North America dominating due to advanced healthcare infrastructure. while Asia Pacific experiences rapid expansion driven by rising expenditure in healthcare provisioning and expenditure from key players like McKesson, Baxter & Cerner driving innovation to meet changing patient requirements. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



The US Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market The US Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market with an estimated value of USD 1.6 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.0% until reaching USD 3.1 billion by 2033. Automatic pill dispenser markets have witnessed rapid expansion due to increasing rates of chronic disease, an aging population, and rising home healthcare needs. Automation helps minimize medication errors thus improving outcomes while decreasing healthcare costs. RFID and barcode technologies improve accuracy when dispensing, with innovators like Cerner and McKesson leading innovation. Recent trends show large healthcare facilities adopting automated systems to handle high-volume dispensing, portable pill dispenser sales in America have grown with home healthcare growing due to various government initiatives. Important Insights

Global Market Estimation: It is anticipated that the global automatic pill dispenser machine market could reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 with projections to hit USD 9.3 billion by 2033.

US Market Value: It is projected that the U.S. market will grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2024 to USD 3.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period.

Global Growth Rate: The market is experiencing a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Type Segment Insights: Centralized Automated dispensing systems are expected to lead the type segment with an expected market share of 61.54% by 2024.

Technology Segment Insights: RFID-based systems are projected to dominate the technology segment in 2024.

Application Segment Insights: Hospital pharmacies are expected to lead the application segment with 54.9% of the market share in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is forecasted to hold the largest regional market share at 41.3% in 2024. Latest Trends

Automation is one of the great ways to deal with growing demand and put up against resource constraints in hospitals, pharmacies, and home healthcare. Automated medication dispensers are a great way to reduce human errors in such an environment, particularly those relating to medications that require accuracy in high volumes in hospitals.

AI, cloud computing, and IoT are some of the technologies that drive the growth of the market. Smart pill dispensers allow for remote monitoring; hence, they offer real-time alerts that improve medication adherence among elderly and chronically ill patients. The demand for personalized healthcare is on the rise which offers the opportunity of personalized medication schedules, minimizing many different kinds of mistakes, and improving results-especially when one is dealing with very complex patients. Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market: Competitive Landscape The automatic pill dispenser machine market is highly competitive and consolidative, with leading firms like McKesson Corporation, Baxter International Inc., and Cerner Corporation. These companies integrate advanced technologies such as RFID and barcode systems to enhance efficiencies and avoid medication errors. Companies like ScriptPro LLC and Talyst have direct or indirect R&D units targeting hospitals, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare. The ongoings about the development of decentralized portable pill dispensers attracted several small participants, thus increasing competition. In addition, companies are also expanding their vision in countries from emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, which, in turn, facilitate innovation and growth within the automated medication system sector. Some of the prominent Market players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Omnicell, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

MedMinder

ScriptPro LLC

Swisslog Healthcare

Parata Systems

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Talyst Systems, LLC

Hero Health, Inc.

Yuyama Co., Ltd. Other Key Players Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 4.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 9.3 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 8.5% North America Revenue Share (2024) 41.3% The US Market Size (2024) USD 1.6 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems will continue to dominate the type segment, holding a market share of 61.5% in 2024. Centralized automated medication dispensing systems centrally manage large volumes of medications within a hospital more effectively by streamlining the processes of storage, dispensing, and tracking while reducing errors and allowing for optimization of workflows.

Their integration with Electronic Health Records and Hospital Information Systems enhances real-time tracking and improves patient outcomes. To add, centralized systems also ensure health regulations by automating documentation, inventory control, and reducing wastage.

Their ability to streamline operations at the hospital pharmacy and raise patient safety makes them key drivers in growth amongst automatic pill dispensers.









Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:

Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Segmentation

By Type



Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Hybrid Automated Dispensing Systems

Portable/Countertop Automated Pill Dispensers Other Types

By Technology



RFID-Based Systems Barcode-Based Systems

By Application



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies Home Healthcare

Growth Drivers



Aging Population and Geriatric Care: Demand for the same from regions such as North America and Europe will keep an affordable balance due to continuous growth in the number of the elderly population. Such automated pill dispensers assist in managing complex medication regimens and reduce the rate of missed doses. Emphasis on Reducing Medication Errors: Automated dispensers minimize human error in medication management, improving patient safety. As a result, hospitals and home healthcare providers are adopting these systems to reduce liability and enhance care quality.

Restraints



Apt improvement in the growth factor of healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about automated solutions can be provided to a certain extent by APAC and Latin America. Demand for automated pill dispensers is likely to increase as these regions continue to develop.

The modernization of AI and IoT offers possibilities for real-time monitoring along with personalized medication schedules. Companies will have an advantage if they invest in this technology, especially if their markets are advanced in terms of their healthcare systems. Portable and countertop pill dispensers are, therefore, in great demand with rising home health care, hence presenting market expansion opportunities in home-use settings.

Growth Opportunities



High costs of acquisition, installation, and maintenance inhibit the high cost of automation in automated pill dispensers, especially for smaller healthcare providers, which limits market penetration in low-budget amenities.

Poor awareness and poor healthcare infrastructure are seen in underdeveloped regions, and hence, automated pill dispensers cannot see high adoption rates in these areas; hence, this is one region that affects market growth detrimentally. Incompatibility with installed healthcare IT infrastructure, including electronic health records, is one of the reasons for the lower adoption rate of automated dispensers. Fully seamless integration between new and legacy systems remains a challenge, especially for large organizations.

Regional Analysis



The North American region is also expected to seize the largest share of 41.3% in the global automatic pill dispenser market by 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and greater emphasis on innovative technologies.

The U.S. holds the top position in deploying automated systems in hospitals and home care to minimize medication errors, mainly among the rising aged population. The growth in chronic diseases like diabetes fuels the demand of the market.

The technological advancement integrated into the system such as RFID, and EHR propels the market demand. Major players such as McKesson and Cerner are situated hence a competitive advantage is considered to play to North America's leadership along with the regulatory requirements.

Request Your Exclusive Sample Report at







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs



Blood Sensor Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 12.6 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 28.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Lactation Support Supplements Market is expected to reach a value of USD 703.2 million in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,334.1 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Specialty Pharmaceutical Market is projected to reach a value of USD 81.6 billion in 2023 & USD 205.2 billion in 2032 with the anticipated CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Optoelectronics Market is projected to reach a market value of USD 50.2 billion by the end of 2023 and is further anticipated to grow the market value of USD 86.5 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Oncology Market is expected to reach a value of USD 234.6 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 533.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Insulin Pump Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 6.5 billion in 2023 and is further anticipated to reach a value of USD 28.0 billion at a CAGR of 17.6% for the forecast period (2023-2032).

Hand Sanitizers Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 7.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 13.6 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

exoskeleton Market is expected to reach a value of USD 417.7 million in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,903.3 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Dental Implant Market is expected to reach a value of USD 5.3 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 13.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.7%. Breast Pump Market is expected to be valued of USD 3.2 billion in 2023 & USD 7.0 billion in 2032, and projections indicate a CAGR of 9.2% for the forecasted period of 2023 to 2032.

Recent Developments in the Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market



August 2024: McKesson Corporation introduced an AI-driven pill dispenser solution featuring advanced RFID technology. This innovation enhances real-time medication tracking, reduces errors, and optimizes inventory management.

July 2024: Yuyama Co. expanded its product line with a hybrid automated dispensing system, combining the strengths of both centralized and decentralized systems.

June 2024: Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) launched portable automated pill dispensers designed for home healthcare which aim to improve medication adherence among elderly and chronically ill patients.

April 2024: Baxter International Inc. announced the expansion of its U.S. manufacturing facilities to accommodate the rising demand for automated pill dispensers.

March 2024: Talyst partnered with ScriptPro LLC to develop an integrated solution for hospital and retail pharmacies.

February 2024: Cerner Corporation rolled out a cloud-based pill dispensing management system, enabling hospitals and home healthcare providers to monitor and control medication dispensing remotely.

December 2023: Omnicell acquired Swisslog Healthcare, a leading provider of medication management and dispensing solutions, this acquisition strengthens Omnicell's portfolio.

November 2023: Parata Systems launched an enhanced version of its RFID-based automated pill dispensers, offering improved medication tracking and security features. September 2023: Yuyama Co. expanded its global presence by partnering with new distributors in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR)

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a Market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and Markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: United States 957 Route 33, Suite 12 #308 Hamilton Square, NJ-08690 Phone No.: +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855 ...