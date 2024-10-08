(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designed to provide increased oversight over AI agent development and to enable multi-agent collectives to collaborate on complex tasks, the first-of-its-kind blockchain is planned to launch Mainnet later this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theoriq, the developers of a decentralized protocol for governing multi-agent systems, today announced the official launch of the Theoriq Testnet. The launch of the Testnet will coincide with multiple collaborations to bring specialized AI agents and Collectives to the Theoriq network, providing advanced problem-solving capabilities and enabling new combinations of agent collectives.

Theoriq seeks to revolutionize the trajectory of AI development through its interoperable, composable, and decentralized Web3 infrastructure. By leveraging blockchain's immutable ledger alongside community-driven verification and oversight, the AI Agent base layer will provide more visibility and accountability to the development of AI while allowing for permissionless communication between agents to foster collaboration and growth.

"The development of AI on Web2 infrastructure is hampered by the traditional SaaS and deep-tech investment playbooks, prioritizing profit and monetization over incremental and meaningful iterations," said Ron Bodkin, Co-founder and CEO of Theoriq. "Utilizing Web3 technology, we plan to unlock entirely new capabilities for composability and modularity alongside much-needed oversight into the development of AI, with the launch of our Testnet marking the first step towards the Agentic era of AI."

In Theoriq, AI Agents are autonomous software systems that leverage modern generative AI models to plan, access data, use tools, make decisions, and interact with the real world to perform specific functions, each agent can then be structured into Collectives, groups of AI agents designed to perform more complex tasks. These tasks could include chat completion, code generation, and image creation. An Agent can handle multiple tasks at once, making it dynamic. The Theoriq Protocol ensures Agents can collaborate smoothly, regardless of how they're built. These Agents can also use tools and models to access various AI services or interact with smart contracts, enhancing automation in Web3 and beyond.

Theoriq has also introduced innovative concepts that enhance the creation, interaction, and continuous evolution of AI Agents and Collectives. Evaluators, specialized Agents dedicated to producing quality signals, contribute to Agents' reputations and help users discover the best-performing Agents. As well as Optimizers that are specialized Agents designed to enhance the performance of Collectives by identifying optimal Agent formations.

"The capabilities of Web3 have truly unlocked unseen potential in creating new, complex AI systems, something we are incredibly excited to be at the forefront of," commented Bodkin. "As a community, we aim to build and deploy dynamic AI agents that are autonomous, secured on-chain, and backed by reputation and feedback. These agents will work collectively to solve problems that benefit all of us."

In July, Theoriq announced a partnership with Filecoin, the world's largest decentralized data repository, that will train agents on data from Filecoin's network and improve the ability for varied audiences of users to find relevant data faster and more efficiently. The company also partnered with Bondex to develop agents to streamline its Web3 professional network. Theoriq is also participating in the NVIDIA and Google Cloud start-up programs, accelerating protocol development and scaling abilities with cutting-edge resources.

Theoriq has just announced its Incentivized Testnet, inviting users to connect, provide feedback, and co-create the AI Agents that will drive the next phase of development-while being rewarded in the process. Head to this link to participate:

For more information about Theoriq, please visit:

More information about the Theoriq network, including full details on its structure and design, can be found in the Theoriq Litepaper here .

To keep up to date on news from Theoriq, follow them on Twitter , LinkedIn , and GitHub or join their Discord .

About Theoriq

Theoriq is the first decentralized protocol for governing and building multi-agent systems by integrating AI with blockchain technology. The platform is centered around an agnostic modular base layer that powers an ecosystem of dynamic AI Agent collectives that are interoperable, composable, and decentralized.

Theoriq has raised over $10.4M from leading investors such as Hack VC, Foresight Ventures, Inception Capital, HTX Ventures, and more, and has active partnerships with leading web3 and web2 projects, including Google Cloud, AWS, and NVIDIA.

With Theoriq, you're not just part of a network; you're part of a movement empowering communities, developers, researchers, and AI enthusiasts to reshape the future of intelligent autonomous systems.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Theoriq

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED