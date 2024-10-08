People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan Presents His New Work At Baku Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan has presented his "Nəfəs" (Breath) at the 10th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

During the presentation, the poet noted that communication with books is more sincere and said:

"A person who reads has their own world; they do not interfere in the lives of others. Since my childhood, I used to eat while reading books. The saddest thing for me is realising that I won't have enough time in my life to read all the books in my library. I have not even managed to read 40 percent of them, yet they have always supported me. If I hadn't read Fyodor Dostoevsky's 'Crime and Punishment,' as well as Fuzuli, Sabir, Samad Vurgun, Mammad Araz, and Bakhtyar Vahabzade, I wouldn't be the Ramiz Rovshan I am today. Therefore, in my opinion, the book fair is very valuable," the poet said.

Rovshan advised young people and school students that it is more beneficial to read literary works until the last year of high school.

"We are the product of our memory. I wish for everyone's memory to be enriched with literature. I hope my poems have also left an imprint on your memory," Rovshan remarked.

The poet also recited several of his poems, answered questions from readers, and signed his books for them.

Organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the 10th Baku International Book Fair is timed to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).

The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organisations from 18 countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses, and book art enterprises.

Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been invited to take part in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.

The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events, including master classes for children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry entities.

Special buses are organised to transport visitors to the Baku Expo Centre from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences," "28 May," and "Koroglu."

The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free. The book fair runs until October 8.

