People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan Presents His New Work At Baku Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan has presented his book "Nəfəs"
(Breath) at the 10th Baku International Book Fair,
Azernews reports.
During the presentation, the poet noted that communication with
books is more sincere and said:
"A person who reads books has their own world; they do not
interfere in the lives of others. Since my childhood, I used to eat
while reading books. The saddest thing for me is realising that I
won't have enough time in my life to read all the books in my
library. I have not even managed to read 40 percent of them, yet
they have always supported me. If I hadn't read Fyodor Dostoevsky's
'Crime and Punishment,' as well as Fuzuli, Sabir, Samad Vurgun,
Mammad Araz, and Bakhtyar Vahabzade, I wouldn't be the Ramiz
Rovshan I am today. Therefore, in my opinion, the book fair is very
valuable," the poet said.
Rovshan advised young people and school students that it is more
beneficial to read literary works until the last year of high
school.
"We are the product of our memory. I wish for everyone's memory
to be enriched with literature. I hope my poems have also left an
imprint on your memory," Rovshan remarked.
The poet also recited several of his poems, answered questions
from readers, and signed his books for them.
Organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the 10th Baku
International Book Fair is timed to the 530th anniversary of the
birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli
(1494–1556).
The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organisations from 18
countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses,
and book art enterprises.
Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from
Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been
invited to take part in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.
The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events,
including master classes for children and adults, book
presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph
sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music
evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry
entities.
Special buses are organised to transport visitors to the Baku
Expo Centre from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences," "28
May," and "Koroglu."
The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every
day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free. The book fair runs until
October 8.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108757664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.