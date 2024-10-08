Umeworld Limited Outlines New Products And Aggressive Expansion Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF), a leading innovator in the wellness sector, today unveiled its strategic growth plan for the upcoming year, positioning the company for sustained success as it prepares for a potential uplisting to a higher exchange. Key to this plan is the continued expansion of DAGola Cooking Oil, alongside entry into the sports nutrition market and significant advancements in biofuel development.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

UMeWorld's growth strategy for the next 12 months will be driven by four main pillars:

Market Expansion with DAGola Cooking OilUMeWorld is focused on strengthening its presence in the health-conscious consumer market with DAGola Cooking Oil, a premium product known for its innovative enzymatic process that reduces triglycerides by up to 80%, offering a healthier alternative to conventional oils. UMeWorld will soon introduce DAGola Premium Blend, featuring a larger size and enhanced value for consumers. The company is in active discussions with major U.S. retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Amazon Fresh to secure prime shelf space and increase product visibility across the country.Expansion into Sports NutritionThe company plans to broaden its wellness product portfolio by entering the fast-growing sports nutrition market. UMeWorld is developing new products designed to support athletic performance and recovery, targeting both fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes. The company's R&D team will focus on creating innovative, clean-label products that meet the rising demand for effective sports nutrition solutions.Product Development and InnovationUMeWorld will continue to invest heavily in research and development, refining its product offerings to meet evolving consumer needs. Plans include the establishment of a dedicated R&D center focused on leveraging enzymatic technology for various applications, including cooking oil, skincare, biofuels, and nutritional supplements. UMeWorld is also in the process of appointing a Chief Research Officer to lead these initiatives and ensure that the company remains at the forefront of innovation in its markets.Biofuel DevelopmentUMeWorld is advancing its biofuel strategy through the planned acquisition of palm oil mills in Malaysia, a move that will enable the company to produce sustainable second-generation biofuels such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Green Diesel. The company is nearing the final stages of a joint venture with its Integrated Palm Oil Project (IPOP), which will allow for the production of biofuels using palm oil and enzymatic technology, improving efficiency and supporting global sustainability goals.

CEO Commentary

"We are committed to driving transformative growth at UMeWorld Limited," said Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld Limited. "Our roadmap for the next year, including the expansion of DAGola Cooking Oil, entry into sports nutrition, and biofuel initiatives, sets the stage for a successful up-listing. With our focus on market expansion and continuous innovation, we are confident in our ability to deliver significant value to both our shareholders and our customers."

About UMeWorld Limited

UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) is a wellness-focused company that develops and markets innovative products, including DAGola Cooking Oil, nutritional supplements, and biofuels. With a commitment to using cutting-edge technology to enhance health and wellness, UMeWorld is driving growth in multiple sectors, including food, nutrition, and renewable energy.

For more information, please visit or to submit questions that Mr. Lee will address on the call, simply visit our website and drop us a line.

Contact: Michael Lee, CEO

UMeWorld Limited

Email: ...

IR Contact:

Derek C. McCarthy

Email: ...

