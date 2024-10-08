WAC Condemns Anti-Azerbaijani Statements By Amnesty International And Human Rights Watch
10/8/2024 7:09:16 AM
As COP29 approaches, the pressures and attacks of
anti-Azerbaijani forces are intensifying. Amnesty International and
Human Rights Watch have issued statements misusing Azerbaijan's
hosting of COP29, making "slander and baseless demands" against the
country.
The simultaneous release of these statements suggests that "the
increasing attacks against Azerbaijan in recent weeks are directed
by a single center that controls both organizations," as noted by
the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.
The community's statement further emphasized: "These politically
motivated attacks by the forces that do not understand Azerbaijan's
restoration of its sovereignty are an attempt to cast a shadow on
the successes of our country in the international arena and
discredit our country."
The statement highlighted how the community's appeal to both
organizations, sent last August concerning the rights of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, was left unanswered. This, they
argue, "shows how far these organizations are from the principles
of human rights" and proves that they "act as a political tool in
the hands of certain circles" while engaging in "discrimination
against Azerbaijan on ethnic and religious grounds."
The community strongly condemned the actions of Amnesty
International and Human Rights Watch, calling for them to "stop
these wrong actions."
