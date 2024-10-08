WAC Condemns Anti-Azerbaijani Statements By Amnesty International And Human Rights Watch

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

As COP29 approaches, the pressures and of anti-Azerbaijani forces are intensifying. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have issued statements misusing Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, making "slander and baseless demands" against the country.

The simultaneous release of these statements suggests that "the increasing attacks against Azerbaijan in recent weeks are directed by a single center that controls both organizations," as noted by the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.

The community's statement further emphasized: "These politically motivated attacks by the forces that do not understand Azerbaijan's restoration of its sovereignty are an attempt to cast a shadow on the successes of our country in the international arena and discredit our country."

The statement highlighted how the community's appeal to both organizations, sent last August concerning the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, was left unanswered. This, they argue, "shows how far these organizations are from the principles of human rights" and proves that they "act as a political tool in the hands of certain circles" while engaging in "discrimination against Azerbaijan on ethnic and religious grounds."

The community strongly condemned the actions of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, calling for them to "stop these wrong actions."