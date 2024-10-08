Moove’S NYSE Debut: Brazilian Lubricant Giant Rides Investor Wave

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moove Lubricants Holdings, a Cosan subsidiary, is set to price its initial on the New York this Wednesday.



This event marks the first Brazilian company to list in the U.S. in nearly three years. Moove aims to raise up to $437.5 million by offering 25 million shares priced between $14.50 and $17.50 each.



The offering suggests a potential valuation of around R$10.6 billion ($2.1 billion) for Moove. It includes 6.25 million new shares and 18.75 million existing shares from Cosan and CVC Capital Partners.



Sources report strong investor demand, with interest significantly exceeding the available supply. Moove's journey began in 2008 when Cosan acquired ExxonMobil's lubricant assets in Brazil.



The company has since grown into a major player serving automotive, aviation, and other sectors. Its main production facility in Rio de Janeiro has an annual capacity of about 400 million liters.







The timing of Moove's IPO aligns with improving economic conditions in Brazil. Declining interest rates and pent-up investor demand have created a favorable environment for new offerings.

Moove's IPO and Its Potential Impact on Brazilian Companies

Moove's success could pave the way for other Brazilian companies considering public listings. After the IPO, Cosan will retain approximately 60% ownership of Moove, maintaining strategic control.



The company will also benefit from increased capital and market visibility. A consortium of major international banks, including J.P. Morgan, Bank of America , and Citigroup, is coordinating the IPO.



Moove's listing could have broader implications for the Brazilian market, potentially encouraging other firms to tap into international capital markets.



The strong demand for Moove 's shares suggests renewed investor confidence in Brazilian assets, particularly companies with solid fundamentals and growth prospects.



As Moove prepares to debut on the NYSE , its performance could set the tone for future Brazilian listings in the U.S. market.



The company's journey from a local player to an international public entity showcases the potential of Brazilian businesses on the global stage.

