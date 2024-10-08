Türkiye's airline AJet conducts flights to connecting Istanbul to Bosnia's Tuzla
Date
10/8/2024 5:50:22 AM
(MENAFN) Türkiye's low-cost airline AJet has officially launched flights connecting Istanbul to the Bosnian province of Tuzla, as announced by the Turkish Minister of transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, on Monday. In his statement on X, Uraloglu emphasized the significance of this development, stating that it "shortens distances and strengthens ties with friendly country Bosnia and Herzegovina."
The new flights commenced on October 7, according to AJet's announcement on social media. This addition to AJet's route network is part of its strategy to expand connectivity within the region and promote travel between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
AJet operates a total of 95 destinations, comprising 41 domestic and 54 international routes across 54 countries, supported by a fleet of 85 aircraft. With the new service, AJet will operate seven flights to Bosnia and Herzegovina each week, with flights from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Tuzla International Airport scheduled once a week.
This initiative is expected to enhance tourism and business opportunities between the two countries, facilitating greater travel accessibility for passengers and contributing to the strengthening of bilateral relations.
MENAFN08102024000045015839ID1108756758
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.