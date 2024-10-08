Türkiye's airline AJet conducts flights to connecting Istanbul to Bosnia's Tuzla

(MENAFN) Türkiye's low-cost airline AJet has officially launched flights connecting Istanbul to the Bosnian province of Tuzla, as announced by the Turkish Minister of and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, on Monday. In his statement on X, Uraloglu emphasized the significance of this development, stating that it "shortens distances and strengthens ties with friendly country Bosnia and Herzegovina."



The new flights commenced on October 7, according to AJet's announcement on social media. This addition to AJet's route network is part of its strategy to expand connectivity within the region and promote travel between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



AJet operates a total of 95 destinations, comprising 41 domestic and 54 international routes across 54 countries, supported by a fleet of 85 aircraft. With the new service, AJet will operate seven flights to Bosnia and Herzegovina each week, with flights from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Tuzla International Airport scheduled once a week.



This initiative is expected to enhance tourism and business opportunities between the two countries, facilitating greater travel accessibility for passengers and contributing to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

