Seed Coating Material Market To Hit USD 3.4 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seed Coating Material size is expected to register 7.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising demand for high-quality seeds.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Coating Material was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 3.4 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising global population has intensified the demand for food production, prompting efforts to improve crop yields and ensure food security. High-quality seeds are crucial for achieving better germination, stronger plant growth, and increased agricultural productivity. To optimize their output, farmers and agricultural professionals are increasingly investing in premium seeds. Seed coating materials play a vital role by safeguarding seeds and enhancing their performance, helping crops withstand environmental stresses and diseases, ultimately leading to more resilient and productive harvests.

Request for a sample of this research report @









The overall seed coating material industry is classified based on the ingredient, type of seed coating, crop type, and region.

The seed coating material market segments based on ingredients include binders, seed planting lubricants, polymers, fertilizers, colorants, and adjuvants. Polymers held a dominant market share of 24.6% in 2023 and are expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 8.5% until 2032. Polymers enhance seed performance and protection by forming a protective coating around seeds, which increases their resistance to pests, diseases, and environmental challenges. This coating improves seed flow during planting and ensures even distribution of active ingredients like fertilizers and pesticides. Due to their versatility, polymers allow manufacturers to create tailored formulations suited to particular crops and regional conditions.

Based on crop type, the seed coating material market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops (including turf and ornamentals). Cereals and grains accounted for a major market share in 2023 and are projected to grow through 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The cereals and grains segment dominates the market, driven by the significant demand and widespread cultivation of essential crops such as barley, wheat, rice, and corn. Seed coating materials play a crucial role in enhancing germination rates while offering protection against pests, adverse environmental conditions, and diseases, ensuring better crop performance.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

North America seed coating material market holds a leading position in seed coating materials, driven by cutting-edge farming techniques, precision agriculture technologies, and substantial investment in research and development. Canada and the U.S., with their robust agricultural industries and innovative approaches to seed treatment, are key contributors to this dominance. Ongoing efforts to improve crop yields and quality through seed coatings, alongside favorable government initiatives, further strengthen the region's standing. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainable farming practices reinforces North America's leadership in this sector.

Seed Coating Material Market Players

Companies including BASF SE, Centor Group, Clariant International, Croda International, FMC Corporation, Germains Seed Technology, Incotec Group, Mahendra Overseas, Precision Laboratories, Verdesian Life Sciences, Xampla are some firms working in seed coating material industry.

The seed coating material market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue and volume (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Ingredient



Binders



Bentonite



Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)



Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP)



Methyl cellulose



Styrene butadiene rubber



Acrylics

Waxes or wax emulsions

Polymers



Polymer gels

Super absorbent polymer gels

Seed planting lubricants



Silicon



Talc



Graphite

Other seed planting lubricants

Fertilizers



Micro-nutrient dispersant



Nitrogen inhibitor

Solvents

Adjuvants Colorants

Market, By Type of Seed Coating



Film coating

Encrusting Pelleting

Market, By Crop Type



Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables Other crops (turf, ornamentals)

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...