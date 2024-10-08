Kuwait Interior Ministry Arrests 3 Suspects With 8Kg Of Narcotics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The of Interior announced on Tuesday the arrest of three suspects in possession of eight kilograms of various drugs and a significant amount of cash in Kabed area.

In an official statement, the General Directorate of Security Relations and at the Ministry reported that the Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Administration for Drug control, successfully raided a in Kabed.

During the operation, authorities seized three kilograms of hashish, three kilograms of a synthetic substance known as chemical, two kilograms of methamphetamine (locally referred to as "Shabu", along with 1,000 capsules of the drug "Lyrica," and an undisclosed amount of cash from the suspects, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

The three individuals, residing illegally in the country, have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings.

The Ministry reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to combat the spread of drugs and protect society from the dangers of drug abuse and continuous monitoring of criminal networks with the goal of eradicating drug trafficking and consumption.

The Ministry also stressed its commitment to enforcing the law and urged all citizens and residents to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities through the emergency hotline (112) or the General Administration for Drug control (1884141). (end)

