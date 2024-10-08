Al Noor Center To Mark World Sight Day, World White Cane Day With Series Of Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Noor Center for the Blind, under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, which is affiliated with the of Social Development and Family, is marking the World Sight Day and the World White Cane Day by organizing a number of diverse events in the Center and beyond from October 10 to 15.

The events will aim to raise society's awareness about the importance of protecting one's eyesight and support persons with visual disabilities by highlighting the significance of the white cane as a means of mobility and independence.

In this context, a booth will be set in the Place Vendome Mall showcasing the Center's latest methods and tools to assess and treat visual impairments and aid in mobility and orientation. The booth will hold various activities for attendees and introduce them to Al Noor Center's services. Moreover, the Center will hold a seminar on October 14, presented by persons with visual disabilities together with Al Noor Center's qualified trainers, focusing on the importance of the white cane in the lives of the blind.

The seminar will also raise awareness about the significance of eye care and introduce measures to prevent vision loss.

On October 15, an event will be held at the center, featuring an exhibition and interactive workshops to raise awareness about the importance of the white cane and supporting persons with visual disabilities.

Several schools will participate in the event, with an orientation and mobility specialist visiting schools to educate students about the significance of these days. Also partaking in this event, Mada - Qatar Assistive Technology Center, the View Hospital, along with a group of Qatar University students to showcase the latest innovations in the field of eye care and visual impairments.

In this context, Executive Director of Al Noor Center Mishaal Abdullah Al Nuaimi said that the World Sight Day and the World White Cane Day are an important opportunity to affirm the rights of persons with visual disabilities and enhance societal understanding of the need to support them.

Al Nuaimi stressed the Center's commitment to providing exemplary services in the fields of education and rehabilitation, creating a suitable environment, empowering these individuals and enhance their mobility skills, self-reliance, and independence.

The establishment of Al Noor Center for the Blind aligns with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which promotes the state's support for priority groups and persons with disabilities, rehabilitating and integrating them.