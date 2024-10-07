Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drones

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone foiled a drug smuggling attempt early Monday, involving two drones along Jordan's western border.

According to a source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), border guard forces, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted the drones as they attempted to cross the border illegally.

Applying the rules of engagement, the forces brought down the drones, seizing their payloads within the Jordanian territory, the source added, noting that the confiscated drugs have been turned over to relevant authorities.

The source reiterated JAF's dedication to utilising all available resources to prevent the entry of narcotics into the Kingdom, ensuring the safety of its citizens and the protection of national security.