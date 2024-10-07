Homeland Security And Emergency Management Global Market 2024 To Reach $1026.49 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The homeland security and emergency management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $709.58 billion in 2023 to $767.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global terrorism threats, natural disasters, critical infrastructure protection, increasing urbanization, public safety concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The homeland security and emergency management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1026.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change impacts, biological threat preparedness, autonomous systems, global health emergencies, critical infrastructure resilience, community engagement and communication.

Growth Driver Of The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market

The growing threat of terrorist activities is significantly contributing to the growth of the homeland security and emergency management market. Homeland security refers to the collective endeavour to guarantee that the homeland is safe, secure, and resilient against terrorism, and the increasing threat of terrorist activities is expected to propel the global homeland security market growth.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market Trends?

Key players in the market include General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leidos, The International Business Machines Corporation, Teledyne Systems LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Siemens AG, Harris Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Science Applications International Corporation Inc., CACI International Inc., ManTech International Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Parsons Corporation, AECOM, Tetra Tech Inc., ICF International Inc., WSP Global Inc., G4S plc, Securitas AB, Allied Universal, GardaWorld Corporation, Secom Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the homeland security and emergency management market are focusing on strategic investments. Strategic investments are those undertaken by individuals or businesses to earn stable, long-term returns while also gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

How Is The Global Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: AI Based Solutions, Blockchain Solutions, C2 Solutions, Thermal Imaging Technology, Facial Recognition Cameras

2) By Vertical: Homeland Security, Emergency Management

3) By End User: Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Border Security, Risk And Emergency Services, Law Enforcement And Intelligence Gathering

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Homeland Security And Emergency Management Market Definition

Homeland security and emergency management refer to a program that focuses on recovering from and mitigating all emergencies and disasters. This includes natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and severe winter storms and man-made disasters such as nuclear power plant accidents or chemical spills. The primary objective of emergency management and homeland security programs is to prepare people to respond and be effective before, during, and after any local, statewide, or national disaster.

Homeland Security And Emergency Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global homeland security and emergency management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Homeland Security And Emergency Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on homeland security and emergency management market size, homeland security and emergency management market drivers and trends, homeland security and emergency management market major players and homeland security and emergency management market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

