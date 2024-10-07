Opinion:“Businesses Need A Political Campaign Mindset”

(MENAFN- PRovoke) An unprecedented number of take place across the world this year, with more than 83 contests in 78 countries – and over 4.2 billion people expected to vote. Such a year of historic and shape-shifting presents business leaders with a growing level of volatility and uncertainty that affects nearly every aspect of their operations and their reputation management efforts – from consumer appeal to investor relations to employee engagement.



We recently saw Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieve a significant victory in the state of Thuringia, securing around 33% of the vote. Snap elections in France lurched right then left and upended financial markets. In the UK, 14 years of Tory rule were brought to an end with Kier Starmer's victory.



India had its largest-ever general election, with prime minister Narendra Modi winning a historic third term in power. In Indonesia, a leader with authoritarian impulses prevailed in an ambitious and resource-country that is vying for international investment opportunities. Meanwhile, the 30-year reign of South Africa's ruling party came to an end after it lost its parliamentary majority; and India's dominant political machine – and its strongman leader – significantly underperformed in an election it expected to win in a landslide.



And perhaps all of the above will be overshadowed by the highly-charged, high-stakes outcome of next month's election in United States, which has already experienced several dramatic shifts.



What's clear is that political movements and ideas are travelling across borders at warp speed. Progressives borrow policy prescriptions from other like-minded parties overseas. Conservatives crib slogans and catchphrases from their counterparts on opposite continents. And incumbents everywhere face an exasperated, dispersed, and discerning electorate that lacks patience for the status quo.



To navigate the unpredictable geopolitical and economic environment this year and beyond, every organisation should bring a campaign mindset to today's challenges:



Look at business priorities through the eyes of an election agent



In every market, from the national to the hyperlocal, leaders must closely examine political dynamics and policy implications with a new lens. The fabric of any corporate strategy should not come from the top down – it should be constructed from the bottom up. Listen to your constituencies at every level and modify your approach to communications and business goals to meet expectations and needs.



Examine the network of relationships like a campaign manager or field director



Leaders should conduct a robust round of stakeholder mapping in every market in which they operate. Find the gaps in your network and fill them by establishing strong relationships with new decision-makers, validators, and influencers. These connections will help your organization stabilize during tough moments and seize lucrative opportunities when they present.



Craft your narratives with the appeal of a political speechwriter



Dust off your organization's mission and vision to ensure that it aligns with the current political and cultural landscape and that resonates with your audience – especially amid today's fractured media environment. If your story is trite and tired, refresh it and reinvigorate it. If its foundation has become obsolete, make it compelling and current. Most importantly, ensure that your organization's storyline rallies and speaks to all your audiences – especially your employees.



Leaders operating in today's environment must be aware of shifting politics and redefine company policy priorities as needed. The 2024 election cycle across the globe requires a fundamental shift in how organisations approach risk mitigation and conduct business.



But just as many winning politicians are demonstrating around the world, a holistic, nimble approach that brings a campaign mindset to evolving politics, policy, and business positions can help deliver long-term success in today's shifting environment.



Oliver Foster is the CEO of Pagefield, a corporate communications consultancy specialising in public affairs, public relations and digital. Pagefield was acquired by PPHC in June , becoming its first agency outside the US.



Michelle Baker is a partner and head of client strategy on the public affairs team at Forbes Tate Partners in Washington, DC, also part of the PPHC group. She advises corporations, government entities and non-profit organisations on communications and reputation management issues.

