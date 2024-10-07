Construction Of Nuclear Power Plant In Kazakhstan Supported By 71% Of Country's Citizens
10/7/2024 3:10:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The number of citizens of Kazakhstan who voted "for" the nuclear
power plant construction project in the country amounted to 5
million 561 thousand 937 people or 71.12%,
Azernews reports.
“The preliminary results of the vote at 8 a.m. on October 7: the
number of citizens who voted "for" the NPP construction project
amounted to 71.12% or over 5 million. The number of citizens who
voted "against" amounted to just over 2 million," he said.
7 million 820 thousand 204 people took part in the voting, or
63.66% of the number of citizens eligible to participate in the
referendum.
