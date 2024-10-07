عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Construction Of Nuclear Power Plant In Kazakhstan Supported By 71% Of Country's Citizens

Construction Of Nuclear Power Plant In Kazakhstan Supported By 71% Of Country's Citizens


10/7/2024 3:10:49 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The number of citizens of Kazakhstan who voted "for" the nuclear power plant construction project in the country amounted to 5 million 561 thousand 937 people or 71.12%, Azernews reports.

“The preliminary results of the vote at 8 a.m. on October 7: the number of citizens who voted "for" the NPP construction project amounted to 71.12% or over 5 million. The number of citizens who voted "against" amounted to just over 2 million," he said.

7 million 820 thousand 204 people took part in the voting, or 63.66% of the number of citizens eligible to participate in the referendum.

MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108754694


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search