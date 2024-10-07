France's Hypocritical Stand: Targeting Azerbaijan Under Guise Of Humanitarian Concerns

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The diplomatic landscape in the South Caucasus has once again
become the focus of international attention, especially following
recent events at the 19th Summit of the International
Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) , held in France from
October 4-5, 2024.
The summit saw Armenia use this platform to push its own
interests, reigniting tensions with Azerbaijan and drawing
criticism over France's growing bias in the conflict. And recent
resolutions adopted by France, heavily favoring Armenia, have drawn
sharp criticism, not only for their apparent political motives but
also for their selective humanitarian concern.
The summit, which brought together 54 member states, including
Armenia, became a stage for one-sided narratives. Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting with Belgium's Prime Minister
Alexander De Croo, accused Azerbaijan of "aggressive rhetoric,"
while emphasizing Armenia's supposed commitment to the peace
process. This interaction is emblematic of Armenia's recent
diplomatic strategy-seeking international sympathy and portraying
itself as a victim, while glossing over its own provocations,
including military exercises with foreign powers and a substantial
arms buildup. The summit's final declaration emphasized
humanitarian issues, including the fate of prisoners of war,
cultural property destruction, and the plight of displaced persons
from Garabagh. However, the resolution, championed by France,
disproportionately frames Azerbaijan as a violator of international
norms, while conveniently ignoring its own constructive efforts in
resolving post-conflict humanitarian matters. This selective
criticism once again reveals France's long-standing bias against
Azerbaijan.
One more to note; The Declaration is discussing the release of
separatist ideologues in Garabagh, not any other ordinary
person.
Without any doubt France's role in this is becoming increasingly
problematic. The country, led by President Emmanuel
Macron , has not only taken a pro-Armenian stance but is
actively reinforcing Armenia's narrative on international
platforms. The Francophonie summit is only the latest example of
France providing Armenia with a platform to air grievances and
manipulate international opinion. The irony of France's self-styled
humanitarian championing is palpable. Macron's France, once an
imperial power with a legacy of colonialism, seems now eager to
reassert itself in the South Caucasus, as if attempting to regain
its lost global influence. In this context, Armenia serves as
France's convenient ally, a proxy through which it can continue to
interfere in regional affairs. The South Caucasus, rich in energy
resources and geopolitically significant, is not just a
humanitarian concern for Paris-it is an opportunity for influence,
masked under the guise of solidarity. Macron has faced a series of
strategic setbacks in his efforts to expand French influence in
Africa and other regions through the OIF. Specifically, both
military interventions and diplomatic endeavors in the Sahel region
have proven unsuccessful. The withdrawal of French military forces
from countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso, and the inclination
of local governments to engage with other international actors,
clearly demonstrate that France is unable to wield OIF assistance
effectively in these areas.
Azerbaijan has not been silent about these actions. The
resolutions adopted at the summit, while ostensibly focused on
cultural and humanitarian issues, were viewed by Baku as biased and
filled with prejudice and slander . Particularly
offensive to Azerbaijan was the focus on alleged human rights
violations and destruction of cultural property in Garabagh, while
failing to acknowledge the atrocities committed against
Azerbaijanis during decades of conflict. The 1954 Hague
Convention and the UNESCO mission were
weaponized as tools of selective outrage, further alienating
Azerbaijan.
It's clear that France's interference in the South
Caucasus -and particularly its deepening ties with
Armenia-signals a broader geopolitical strategy. France, which has
seen its influence wane globally, seems eager to establish a
stronger foothold in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan's sovereignty
and strategic importance in the region make it a formidable
obstacle to France's ambitions. This has resulted in a hostile
policy from France, leaving even Armenia behind in terms of its
intensity.
But what drives this persistent hostility from France
towards Azerbaijan?
Taking into consideration that, the French imperialist
mindset -having lost influence in other parts of the
world-seeks to gain a more robust presence in the South Caucasus.
For France, supporting Armenia serves as a means of undermining
Azerbaijan, whose independent foreign policy and territorial
integrity stand in the way of French ambitions.
The Francophonie summit's resolutions and France's unwavering
support for Armenia's victimhood narrative are nothing short of
diplomatic overreach . They do not contribute to
peace in the South Caucasus but, in fact, stoke the fires of
conflict. The real solution lies in genuine mediation efforts that
respect the sovereignty of all parties involved and avoid blatant
bias.
France's most recent display of partisanship has only further
alienated Azerbaijan and heightened suspicions of Paris's
intentions in the region. Instead of playing a constructive role,
France has chosen to align itself with Armenia, even if it means
deteriorating its own standing on the global stage.
Francophonie Summit is not merely a cultural or humanitarian
forum-it has become a tool of geopolitical maneuvering, where
France, in its imperial aspirations, seeks to side with Armenia to
further its goals in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan, recognizing
this, has every right to call out the bias and slander emanating
from these platforms. For France, this latest move may have
far-reaching consequences, not only for its relations with
Azerbaijan but for its credibility as an unbiased actor in
international diplomacy.
The further deepening of the conflict on the diplomatic front
puts both Armenia and Azerbaijan in a challenging position.
Azerbaijan maintains close ties with Turkiye and Russia to bolster
its position in the region, while Armenia actively seeks support
from Western allies, especially France and the European Union. At
the summit, Pashinyan emphasized Armenia's readiness to sign a
peace agreement during discussions with French President Emmanuel
Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. However,
Azerbaijan rejected Yerevan's proposal, insisting that any peace
agreement must comprehensively address all outstanding issues,
including the opening of transport routes.
For France, this latest display of partisanship may have
far-reaching consequences, not only for its relations with
Azerbaijan but for its credibility as an unbiased actor in
international diplomacy!
