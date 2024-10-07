France's Hypocritical Stand: Targeting Azerbaijan Under Guise Of Humanitarian Concerns

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The landscape in the South Caucasus has once again become the focus of international attention, especially following recent events at the 19th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) , held in France from October 4-5, 2024.

The summit saw Armenia use this to push its own interests, reigniting tensions with Azerbaijan and drawing criticism over France's growing bias in the conflict. And recent resolutions adopted by France, heavily favoring Armenia, have drawn sharp criticism, not only for their apparent political motives but also for their selective humanitarian concern.

The summit, which brought together 54 member states, including Armenia, became a stage for one-sided narratives. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, accused Azerbaijan of "aggressive rhetoric," while emphasizing Armenia's supposed commitment to the peace process. This interaction is emblematic of Armenia's recent diplomatic strategy-seeking international sympathy and portraying itself as a victim, while glossing over its own provocations, including military exercises with foreign powers and a substantial arms buildup. The summit's final declaration emphasized humanitarian issues, including the fate of prisoners of war, cultural property destruction, and the plight of displaced persons from Garabagh. However, the resolution, championed by France, disproportionately frames Azerbaijan as a violator of international norms, while conveniently ignoring its own constructive efforts in resolving post-conflict humanitarian matters. This selective criticism once again reveals France's long-standing bias against Azerbaijan.

One more to note; The Declaration is discussing the release of separatist ideologues in Garabagh, not any other ordinary person.

Without any doubt France's role in this is becoming increasingly problematic. The country, led by President Emmanuel Macron , has not only taken a pro-Armenian stance but is actively reinforcing Armenia's narrative on international platforms. The Francophonie summit is only the latest example of France providing Armenia with a platform to air grievances and manipulate international opinion. The irony of France's self-styled humanitarian championing is palpable. Macron's France, once an imperial power with a legacy of colonialism, seems now eager to reassert itself in the South Caucasus, as if attempting to regain its lost global influence. In this context, Armenia serves as France's convenient ally, a proxy through which it can continue to interfere in regional affairs. The South Caucasus, rich in energy resources and geopolitically significant, is not just a humanitarian concern for Paris-it is an opportunity for influence, masked under the guise of solidarity. Macron has faced a series of strategic setbacks in his efforts to expand French influence in Africa and other regions through the OIF. Specifically, both military interventions and diplomatic endeavors in the Sahel region have proven unsuccessful. The withdrawal of French military forces from countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso, and the inclination of local governments to engage with other international actors, clearly demonstrate that France is unable to wield OIF assistance effectively in these areas.

Azerbaijan has not been silent about these actions. The resolutions adopted at the summit, while ostensibly focused on cultural and humanitarian issues, were viewed by Baku as biased and filled with prejudice and slander . Particularly offensive to Azerbaijan was the focus on alleged human rights violations and destruction of cultural property in Garabagh, while failing to acknowledge the atrocities committed against Azerbaijanis during decades of conflict. The 1954 Hague Convention and the UNESCO mission were weaponized as tools of selective outrage, further alienating Azerbaijan.

It's clear that France's interference in the South Caucasus -and particularly its deepening ties with Armenia-signals a broader geopolitical strategy. France, which has seen its influence wane globally, seems eager to establish a stronger foothold in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan's sovereignty and strategic importance in the region make it a formidable obstacle to France's ambitions. This has resulted in a hostile policy from France, leaving even Armenia behind in terms of its intensity.

But what drives this persistent hostility from France towards Azerbaijan?

Taking into consideration that, the French imperialist mindset -having lost influence in other parts of the world-seeks to gain a more robust presence in the South Caucasus. For France, supporting Armenia serves as a means of undermining Azerbaijan, whose independent foreign policy and territorial integrity stand in the way of French ambitions.

The Francophonie summit's resolutions and France's unwavering support for Armenia's victimhood narrative are nothing short of diplomatic overreach . They do not contribute to peace in the South Caucasus but, in fact, stoke the fires of conflict. The real solution lies in genuine mediation efforts that respect the sovereignty of all parties involved and avoid blatant bias.

France's most recent display of partisanship has only further alienated Azerbaijan and heightened suspicions of Paris's intentions in the region. Instead of playing a constructive role, France has chosen to align itself with Armenia, even if it means deteriorating its own standing on the global stage.

Francophonie Summit is not merely a cultural or humanitarian forum-it has become a tool of geopolitical maneuvering, where France, in its imperial aspirations, seeks to side with Armenia to further its goals in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan, recognizing this, has every right to call out the bias and slander emanating from these platforms. For France, this latest move may have far-reaching consequences, not only for its relations with Azerbaijan but for its credibility as an unbiased actor in international diplomacy.

The further deepening of the conflict on the diplomatic front puts both Armenia and Azerbaijan in a challenging position. Azerbaijan maintains close ties with Turkiye and Russia to bolster its position in the region, while Armenia actively seeks support from Western allies, especially France and the European Union. At the summit, Pashinyan emphasized Armenia's readiness to sign a peace agreement during discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. However, Azerbaijan rejected Yerevan's proposal, insisting that any peace agreement must comprehensively address all outstanding issues, including the opening of transport routes.

For France, this latest display of partisanship may have far-reaching consequences, not only for its relations with Azerbaijan but for its credibility as an unbiased actor in international diplomacy!