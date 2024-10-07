Kuwait Mobilizes Extensive Support For Palestinians Through KRCS Initiatives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) emphasized on Monday that Kuwait, through its governmental and non-governmental institutions, has made every possible effort to support Palestinians in terms of relief, development, and initiatives.

KRCS also reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains at the forefront of its humanitarian agenda.

In a statement to KUNA, KRCS Chairman Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghames highlighted Kuwait's continued support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, in line with the directives of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and emphasized the society's backing of humanitarian initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinians.

He noted that the brutal Israeli occupation has caused significant damage in Gaza, causing the Palestinians to seek refuge in camps, and face severe shortage of food, water and medicine.

He added that Kuwait has organized an airlift carrying essential aid, including medicine, medical supplies, ambulances, food, and tents, to meet the needs of the Palestinians.

The KRCS has played a critical role by collecting donations through its website and working closely with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health to stand with the Palestinians and provide support to the affected.

Al-Maghames explained that the society has deployed a field team within Gaza to distribute urgent aid, including food, medicine, flour, and meals to displaced Palestinians in shelters, underscoring the humanitarian organization's commitment.

The society also successfully facilitated the entry of the first Kuwaiti team and a fully equipped field hospital into the Rafah area of Gaza to provide medical services to the Palestinian people and train Kuwaiti medical personnel, while also caring for orphans there.

Al-Maghames further noted that the society has rehabilitated and equipped the Noura Al-Kaabi Dialysis Center in northern Gaza and launched a clean drinking water project for the displaced in central and southern Gaza shelters. (end)

