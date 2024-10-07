Kuwait Official: GCC Audit Bureaus Meeting In Qatar Important

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajimi

DOHA, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Audit Bureau Chief Essam Al-Roumi affirmed on Monday that the 21st meeting of the GCC audit bureaus chiefs in Qatar was important to coordinate efforts and bolster cooperation.

Speaking to KUNA on the sideline of the meeting, Al-Roumi revealed that the meeting discussed a proposal by Kuwait to enable youth to manage symposiums for GCC audit bureaus.

The GCC meeting also discussed ways to protect public wealth in the region, he added.

The Kuwaiti official took the chance to invite the participants to the next meeting to be held in Kuwait in 2025. (end)

