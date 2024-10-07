Graphene Market To Reach $1.4 Billion, Globally, By 2028 At 34.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing integration of and electrical gadgets into various facets of daily life has fueled the demand for graphene. Moreover, its remarkable environmental and sustainability benefits further drive its adoption. Graphene's lightweight nature and exceptional strength enable the development of thinner, lighter, and more energy-efficient gadgets, reducing both material consumption and consumption during the product lifecycle. Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Graphene Market by Type ( Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene and Few Layer Graphene (FLG), Graphene Oxide (GO), Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)), and Application (Electronics, Composites, Energy storage, Paint, Coatings & Inks, Tires and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2028" . According to the report, the graphene market was valued at $0.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 34.6% from 2024 to 2028.

Prime determinants of growth The global graphene market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in use in electronics and electrical gadgets and environmental and sustainability benefits. However, high material cost and scalability challenges hinder the market growth. Moreover, advancements in production techniques present growth opportunities for the market. Advancements in functionalization techniques have unlocked new possibilities for graphene's integration into diverse applications. Functionalization allows researchers to tailor graphene's properties to suit specific requirements, enhancing its compatibility with various materials and processes. Functionalized graphene derivatives exhibit improved dispersion, stability, and compatibility, enabling seamless integration into composites, coatings, and electronic devices. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2028 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.3 billion Market Size in 2028 $1.4 billion CAGR 34.6% No. of Pages in Report 410 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA Drivers Increasing use in electronics and electrical gadgets Environmental and sustainability benefits Opportunity Advancements in production techniques Restraint High material cost and scalability challenges





Graphene nano platelets (GNP) segment maintains its dominance by 2028

By type, the graphene nano platelets (GNP) segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. GNPs' large surface area and high aspect ratio contribute to their exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity. These properties make GNPs attractive candidates for enhancing the performance of electronic devices, batteries, and thermal management systems. By incorporating GNPs into conductive inks, coatings, and composites, manufacturers achieve higher conductivity, lower resistance, and improved heat dissipation, thereby enhancing the efficiency and reliability of electronic and thermal systems.

Energy storage segment is expected to lead the trail by 2028

Based on application, the energy storage segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Graphene's mechanical strength and flexibility play a crucial role in energy storage applications. By incorporating graphene into battery electrodes and electrolytes, researchers improve the mechanical stability and durability of energy storage devices, leading to longer lifespan and enhanced safety. Moreover, graphene's flexibility allows for the development of bendable and stretchable energy storage solutions creates new possibilities for integration into wearable electronics and flexible displays.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023. Asia-Pacific electronics industry serves as a major catalyst for graphene adoption. As the world's largest consumer electronics market, the region's demand for smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient devices creates a compelling case for integrating graphene into electronic components. Graphene's exceptional electrical conductivity, mechanical flexibility, and thermal stability make it an ideal candidate for enhancing the performance of semiconductors, batteries, displays, and sensors, thus driving innovation and differentiation in the electronics sector.

Leading Market Players:

ACS Material

Applied Graphene Materials

CVD Equipment Corporation

Directa Plus S.p.A.

G6 Materials Corp

Graphenea

Grolltex Inc

NANOTEK INSTRUMENTS INC

NanoXplore Inc.

Vorbeck Materials Corp.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global graphene market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web:

Allied Market Research Blog:

Blog:

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |