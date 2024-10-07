FARMLAND® LAUNCHES MAPLE BACON-FLAVORED CIDER FOR THE FALL SEASON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MINNEAPOLIS' NUMBER 12 CIDER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In Celebration of National Pork Month and National Cider Month this October, the Limited-Edition Flavor Will Be Available at Number 12 Cider's Taproom, While Supplies Last

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything's better with bacon, including cider! That's why this October – both National Cider Month and National Pork Month –

Farmland®

is joining forces with popular Minneapolis-based, Number 12 Cider

to introduce a limited-edition Maple Bacon-flavored Cider. Starting Oct. 7, cider lovers age 21+ can try the unique, limited-time offering served on tap at Number 12 Cider, while supplies last.

Number 12 Cider

Farmland's Maple Bacon-flavored Cider boasts a one-of-a-kind flavor that embodies the essence of the Midwest, using locally sourced apples, maple syrup and natural smoked bacon flavoring for the perfect balance of sweet, savory and smoky. Each 12 oz. on-tap pour will cost $8. For those looking to take the Maple Bacon-flavored Cider home to pair with Farmland bacon, cans will be available for purchase in a four-pack at Number 12 Cider's taproom for $12 beginning in mid-October, while supplies last.

Keeping the celebration going all month long, Farmland's Maple Bacon-flavored Cider will be front-and-center during Number 12 Cider's sixth Anniversary Party on Saturday, Oct. 19. Get there early because the first 50 people age 21+ to order the limited-time offering will receive their glass for free, along with a coupon for Farmland bacon. Attendees can expect photo opportunities, live music and limited-edition wood-fired pizzas using Farmland bacon, including "The Turk" and the "Holla Hawaiian" pizzas. The event will take place at Number 12 Cider's taproom located at 614 N. 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN, 55401 from 12 p.m.-11 p.m. CT, with live music from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. CT.

"At Farmland, we are committed to developing wholesome, quality and trustworthy products for our consumers throughout America's heartland and beyond. Partnering with Number 12 Cider, one of Minneapolis's top cider producers, on this unique limited-edition Maple Bacon-flavored Cider is just one way we can connect further with and celebrate the Midwestern community,"

said Clara Meschini, associate brand manager for Farmland. "This one-of-a-kind blend of sweet and savory perfectly taps into the fall season, and we're excited for our bacon fans to try it out."

"We are excited to be partnering with Farmland for the delicious limited-edition Maple Bacon-flavored Cider," said Steve Hance, co-founder at Number 12 Cider. "Our customers are always looking to try out new, unique flavor blends and this ultimate fall beverage is sure to wow with its combination of fresh apples, maple and smoked bacon flavors."

Farmland has a history of making great tasting products – ranging from bacon to specialty cut ham and sausage – that are tender, flavorful, and made with quality ingredients. All products are prepared and packaged in the USA and contains no MSG or artificial flavors, so you can feel good about incorporating them into any meal, morning, noon or night.

For more information follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @FarmlandFoods and visit

for recipe inspiration.

Farmland and Number 12 Cider encourage consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

About Farmland

Founded in 1959, Farmland is the maker of high-quality, flavorful meats. Rooted in rich traditions of America's heartland, Farmland is committed to a strong work ethic, community, substance over flash, and wholesome, quality food that people feel good about serving. Farmland's robust portfolio of products includes varieties of bacon, sausage, ham and lunch meat. For more information about our products and recipe inspiration, please visit



or follow us on Facebook (@FarmlandFoods ), Instagram (@farmlandfoods ) or Twitter (@FarmlandFoods ).

Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Number 12 Cider

Number 12 Cider is named after the Minnesota State Fair Blue-Ribbon cider crafted by founders Steve and Colin. That award-winning cider was sourced from unknown, wild-picked apple varieties and could not be reproduced, yet Number 12 Cider strives to create that same magic with every cider it makes. A traditional cider-maker located in the heart of Minneapolis, Number 12 Cider strives to reinvent tradition one cider at a time. With 30 years of cider making experience, Number 12 Cider brings a fresh cider experience to Minneapolis. Opening our doors in 2018 + becoming Minneapolis North Loop's largest cidery. Number 12's taproom offers 16 lines of distinctive ciders, made using centuries-old techniques. The taproom offers a relaxed, cozy but modern atmosphere.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

