BMW Cleveland Invites Drivers To An Exclusive Unveiling Party For The All-New 2025 BMW X3, Thursday, October 24Th

Guests are invited to BMW Cleveland on Thursday, October 24 for an Exclusive Unveiling Party for the 2025 BMW X3

The 2025 BMW X3 M50 in Dune Grey at BMW Cleveland

The 2025 BMW X3 Grille

Event will feature VIP test drives, product demonstrations, elevated food and beverage, live entertainment, giveaways and more.

- Marty Sharp, General Sales ManagerSOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BMW Cleveland is set to reveal the highly anticipated 2025 BMW X3 at an exclusive party on Thursday, October 24th, at 5 PM, giving guests the opportunity to experience the future of luxury crossover vehicles.Attendees will be treated to an unforgettable evening, featuring complimentary food and drink, a full walkaround of the refreshed Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), product demonstrations, giveaways, entertainment, and some special surprises. The 2025 X3, boasting a redesigned exterior, cutting-edge technology, and new powertrain choices, is poised to become the world's leading luxury crossover SUV.VIP Test Drives will be offered throughout the day, giving Cleveland's most discerning drivers a chance to experience the X3's new powertrains and cutting-edge technology firsthand. Test Drives can be scheduled at /request-a-bmw-test-drive . Space for these drives is limited, and early booking is encouraged.“The BMW X3 has been a cornerstone in our lineup, and this 2025 refresh brings a lot more to the table,” said Marty Sharp, General Sales Manager at BMW Cleveland.“With the upgrades in tech, design, and powertrains, we're very excited about the future of the model and thrilled to give our customers the chance to experience this new chapter in BMW's legacy.”Mark your calendars for Thursday, October 24th, at 5 PM, and prepare for an unforgettable evening. Space is limited, so register today at to confirm your attendance.About the 2025 BMW X3:The 2025 BMW X3 arrives with a bolder stance, boasting a lower profile and expanded dimensions. The redesigned exterior not only enhances its road presence but also sharpens its performance, maintaining BMW's legacy of precision handling and refined driving dynamics. With a slightly longer and wider body, the X3 takes on a more athletic posture while preserving the agility expected of a compact luxury crossover.Under the hood, the 2025 X3 offers two engine options. The X3 30 xDrive features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, clocking a 0-60 time of six seconds. The X3 M50 xDrive ups the ante with its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, cranking out 393 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. This engine cuts the 0-60 time to just 4.4 seconds-performance numbers that place the M50 in league with high-end performance vehicles while still offering the versatility of an all-wheel-drive SUV.Inside, the X3's cabin has undergone a transformation. The 2025 model features BMW's latest iDrive 9 system, offering seamless smartphone integration and a simplified control layout, making the driving experience more intuitive. The center console is cleaner and more refined, with fewer physical buttons and an elegant touchscreen interface. Optional ambient lighting and recycled polyester upholstery add a touch of eco-conscious luxury to the mix, balancing the car's tech-forward approach with its sustainability efforts.Cargo space remains generous for the segment, with over 31.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats and up to 67 cubic feet with the seats folded down-perfect for long road trips or a weekend getaway. BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system comes standard, ensuring that this SAV delivers in any weather, offering stability and confidence on every drive.About BMW Cleveland:BMW Cleveland, a Davis Automotive Group dealership, has been Northeast Ohio's home for the Ultimate Driving Machine since 1991. Our Solon, Ohio showroom features the latest BMW models, each a masterpiece of engineering and design, alongside a carefully curated selection of BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles.But the BMW Cleveland experience goes far beyond our impressive inventory. When you visit us, you'll meet a Client Advisor who listens carefully to understand your needs and guides you to the BMW that best fits your lifestyle and budget. Our finance team will then work hand-in-hand with you to explore options that fit your situation. Once you've chosen your BMW, our parts specialists can help you make it truly yours. And before you drive off, our BMW Geniuses will ensure you're comfortable with all your car's features. Throughout your ownership, our BMW-trained technicians are here to keep your vehicle running at its peak. And of course, our Client Advisors and BMW Geniuses remain available to assist you with any questions or needs that arise along the way.Event Details:Location: BMW ClevelandAddress: 6135 Kruse Dr, Solon, OH 44139Date: Thursday, October 24th, 2024Time: 6 PM

