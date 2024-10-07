Anthropologie Partners With The Renowned Metropolitan Museum Of Art To Launch Exclusive Homeware Collection For The Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie , the global lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of its exclusive homeware collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art , unveiling a festive limited-edition collection inspired by artwork of the Gilded Age. This exclusive assortment, set to launch in time for the holidays, joins Anthropologie's signature aesthetic with inspiration from historic works in The Met's American Wing, bringing a touch of opulence into everyday living spaces.

The Met x Anthropologie Collection

The Met x Anthropologie Collection celebrates the grandeur of late 19th century American design, capturing the essence of an era marked by lavish art and interiors. Drawing on The Met collection, the offering features an array of meticulously designed homeware pieces, including intricately patterned dinnerware and serveware, luxurious glassware and barware, a classic tea set, textiles, candles and decorative accents. Each piece reflects the ornate charm of the Gilded Age, fusing luster, shine and sinuous curves that are keystones to the aesthetic movement.

"We are delighted to collaborate with The Metropolitan Museum of Art as this collection allows us to infuse our creative vision with The Met's unparalleled historical resources, resulting in an assortment that is both timeless and elegant," says Chief Merchandising Officer of Anthropologie Living, Katherine Finder. "Our collection takes you from an elegant dinner to after dinner cocktails and dessert -- truly a magical way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends."

"Our collaboration with Anthropologie transports consumers to one of the most opulent eras in American design through an inspiring offering of tableware and home accents," says Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships at The Met. "We look forward to seeing how this collection will inspire conversations about art, design, and creativity during the holiday season and beyond."

The 44-piece collection ranges from $18 for a mug to $148 for a tiered stand, and will be available exclusively at Anthropologie stores nationwide and online .

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through ) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The

Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens-businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of

the

day-who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to

the

American people. Today,

The

Met

displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around

the world for everyone to experience and enjoy.

The

Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City: The

Met

Fifth Avenue and

The

Met

Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in

The

Met

experience online. Since its founding,

The

Met

has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in

the

Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthropologie

