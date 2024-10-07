(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cosmetica Laboratories Inc., a leader in innovative cosmetic manufacturing, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with renowned international makeup artist, Katie Jane Hughes for the launch of a new product under her celebrated KJH. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the beauty industry, combining Cosmetica's cutting-edge capabilities with Hughes' artistic vision and expertise.

Following the success of her initial launch, Katie Jane Hughes is introducing the second product in her line: a versatile multi-use stick designed for lips and cheeks, available in five stunning shades. This product reflects Hughes' commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative beauty solutions that cater to diverse consumer needs.

"We are excited to collaborate with Katie Jane Hughes, a true visionary in the world of beauty," said Maria Osorio, Director of Marketing and Product Development at Cosmetica Laboratories Inc. "This multi-use stick is the result of our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of beauty innovation and delivering products that inspire and empower."

During the creation process, Katie and Cosmetica's innovation team worked closely and collaboratively to bring Hughes' vision to fruition. Through intensive workshops, brainstorming sessions, and product trials, they crafted a multi-use stick that offers versatility, ease-of-use, and a beautiful finish, perfectly aligning with the modern beauty consumer's lifestyle.

Cosmetica Laboratories Inc. is proud to be the first manufacturing partner to collaborate so openly with a brand and personality, setting a new trend in the industry where the manufacturing and supply chain process is becoming more transparent for today's educated consumer. This latest collaboration follows Cosmetica's exciting TWEAX campaign that starred Katie Jane Hughes, further solidifying their commitment to innovation and transparency.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Toronto and an Innovation Hub in Los Angeles, Cosmetica Laboratories Inc. is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of colour cosmetics and skincare. The partnership with Katie Jane Hughes will further enhance the KJH, delivering products that embody creativity, quality, and innovation.

About Cosmetica Laboratories Inc.

Cosmetica Labs is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. They specialize in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare. Their extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas. With over 30 years in the Beauty Industry, Cosmetica has over 500 employees, including 60 research professionals that bring clients' visions to life. The company has 1 manufacturing facility in Toronto, and a State-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

About Katie Jane Hughes

Katie Jane Hughes is a British celebrity & editorial makeup artist born in England, raised in New York. When she's not on set or working with clients, Katie captivates beauty enthusiasts worldwide by sharing her expert beauty tips and tutorials online. Her fun and creative style and mission to keep skin looking like skin has cultivated a devoted community around the globe.

