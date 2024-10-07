Summit Ridge Energy Appoints Christian Brown As Vice President Of Marketing And Federal Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran to Lead Expansion, Marketing and Corporate Communications

ARLINGTON, VA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge Energy, the nation's leading commercial solar company, today announced the appointment of Christian Brown Vice President of Marketing and Federal Services. In this expanded role, Brown will spearhead growth initiatives in federal markets while overseeing corporate marketing, communications, and public relations efforts.

Brown joined Summit Ridge to establish and develop the Federal Services division, focusing on secure clean energy solutions for the Department of Defense and civilian agencies. His background includes key leadership roles delivering secure, compliant solutions across highly regulated federal, healthcare, pharmaceutical and finance markets.

"Christian's wealth of experience and deep understanding of the federal landscape make him the ideal candidate to drive our expansion in the government sector," said Steve Raeder, CEO of Summit Ridge Energy. "His expertise in creating strategic programs and driving new revenue will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business across all industries."

Coupled with over two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and business development, Brown brings a comprehensive skill set to his new position. In addition to his federal market focus, he will play a pivotal role in shaping Summit Ridge's corporate messaging and enhancing its visibility in the renewable energy industry.

"I'm excited to take on this expanded role and continue to drive Summit Ridge Energy into its next phase with continued success," said Brown. "The federal market presents significant opportunities for secure clean energy, and I look forward to leveraging our team's expertise to deliver innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of government agencies."

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation's leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver clean, locally generated energy. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America.

Since launching in 2017, the company has raised more than $5B in project capital to finance 200+ solar farms servicing 50,000 homes and businesses nationwide. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Antonya Asante Summit Ridge Energy 347-723-7231