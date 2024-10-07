National Tennis C'ship: Samarth, Prateek Make Winning Start In Fenesta Open
10/7/2024 11:15:06 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Samarth Sahita of Maharashtra and top-seed Prateek Sheoran moved into the second round in the boys U-16 category of the 29th Fenesta Open National tennis Championship that started at the DLTA Complex here on Monday.
Third-seed Samarth faced Paranjay Siwach in the first-round match and notched up a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win in straight sets. He will now face Neel Kelkar of Maharashtra, who defeated Kristo Babu (Karnataka) by the same scoreline.
Prateek also made a fantastic start to the tournament. He looked in complete control from the first game of the match against Ribhav Saroha of Chandigarh and eventually won the contest by 6-0, 6-4 in straight sets.
Meanwhile, Haryana's Aditya Mor (13th seed) beat Vanshraj Jalota of Uttar Pradesh 6-2, 6-1 to reach the second round.
In the girls' U-16 category, top seeds Anandita Upadhyay (Haryana) and Ranjhana Sangram (Punjab) received byes in the first round.
Besides the prestigious titles, there is prize money from a total prize pool of over Rs 21.55 lakh and Kit Allowance in the junior categories up for grabs. The winners and runners-up in the U16 and U14 singles events will also receive a Tennis scholarship of Rs 25,000 each.
The Boys and Girls Under-16 & Under-14 category qualifying and main draw matches will go on till October 12.
